Hulu’s Best Answer to Game of Thrones Gets Major Season 2 Update, And We Can’t Wait

Though it may not seem that long ago to some, when Game of Thrones premiered in 2011, it marked a major shift for television. There had obviously been expensive TV shows made before (especially on HBO with Band of Brothers), but a genre series that commanded a blockbuster budget, earned critical acclaim, and became a water cooler show for eight seasons was pretty unheard of. The result was an arms race to find the next big genre series that could capture an audience for years on end, even if the cost to make new episodes soared. Few shows in that time have been able to actually pull it off, but one of the few that actually managed it was FX Networks and Hulu’s Shogun.

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Originally intended as a new mini-series adaptation of James Clavell’s 1975 novel of the same name, the success of Shogun confirmed that a successor to Game of Thrones‘ crown had actually been found. After becoming the runaway TV hit of the year in 2024 and winning eighteen Emmys, the one-and-done nature of Shogun‘s ten episodes started to take a different shape, with Disney ordering two more seasons. It left some fans wondering what could be next, since the series itself had a pretty concrete ending. Now, the reality of Shogun’s return looks even clearer, as filming on the next batch of episodes has officially wrapped.

Shogun Season 2 Officially Wraps Filming

Shogun co-creator and showrunner Justin Marks took to social media this weekend to confirm that filming on the next season has officially wrapped, revealing an empty sound stage that once housed props and set dressing for the episodes. “The stages started empty, and now they’re empty again,” Marks wrote. “That’s a wrap on Shōgun Season 2. Almost 200 days of tatami, palanquins, and fine lacquerware in the can. Wait until you see what’s coming…”

The stages started empty, and now they’re empty again. That’s a wrap on Shōgun Season 2. Almost 200 days of tatami, palanquins, and fine lacquerware in the can. Wait until you see what’s coming… pic.twitter.com/dJTEw6bdzY — Justin Marks (@Justin_Marks_) September 13, 2026

Back in April came a first look at filming on the series, with a brief tease of some of the footage from the next episodes. Fans already know that the new season will include the return of Hiroyuki Sanada (who won the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series Emmy for his role) along with Cosmo Jarvis and a few other familiar faces. Shōgun will also bring in all-new faces, with Japanese singer-turned-actor Ren Meguro confirmed to appear as well.

The good news for Shōgun is that the time between seasons will actually be a blessing for this series, and not a detriment. Though the streaming era has conditioned fans to wait years for more episodes, and expect them to believe that what’s happening is just months (or even minutes) after the last episode, Shōgun Season 2 . No official release window has been given for the series return, but one assumes that it’s possible Shōgun Season 2 could premiere in 2027. To that end, the wait for new episodes could be an advantage for the decade jump that we’ll see and give the narrative an extra hook.