Apple TV’s Sci-Fi Masterpiece Gets Reassuring Update About Final Episode, And The End Will Be Here Soon

There’s something to be said about consistency in the age of streaming television. That can take two forms: a show that is unable to deliver new episodes with any kind of regularity (something of a plague in the era). This can be seen in action on Apple TV, where shows like Severance have had multiple years between new seasons of the show (and the same is already happening with another hit, Vince Gilligan’s Pluribus). One show on the streamer that has not had this problem in the slightest, though, is the science fiction, alternate-history masterpiece For All Mankind, which is gearing up for its final batch of episodes soon.

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On top of having regular seasons (the only delay in the show thus far has been due to a global pandemic), the series has maintained a consistent quality across five seasons. Production has already wrapped on the sixth and final season of For All Mankind, and while fans brace for the last chapter of this epic story, reassurance about how the entire thing will wrap up has officially arrived. Speaking in an interview with , For All Mankind star Mireille Enos had a tease about the finale of the series, reassuring fans that the writers “stick the landing.”

For All Mankind Star Says Finale “Sticks the Landing”

Though some members of the For All Mankind family have been around for the entire journey, Enos joined the series with Season 5, taking on the role of Celia Boyd, a security officer who takes on a bigger role in the Mars independence movement. Enos went on to note that as the cast for the series waited on new scripts for the upcoming sixth season, it became clear that the writers were well aware of “the responsibility on their shoulders.”

“They love these characters and this world, and it’s hard to finish something well,” Enos said. “I mean, they do it. They do it really good. They stick the landing. They manage to make it hopeful and magical and ambiguous enough, and find really lovely closure for these important characters that some of them the audience has been watching for their whole long trajectory of their lives. Yeah, it’s a very satisfying finish.”

When For All Mankind started back in 2019, it was one of the launch shows when Apple TV premiered as a streaming service that November; it asked a specific question: What would happen if the Russians landed on the moon before America? That one “what if” was the fuel behind the entire narrative engine of the series to this point, and has revealed some thought-provoking (and sometimes hilarious) changes to our own history. In a world that is defined by scientific ingenuity, we’ve been shown a glimpse of an Earth that has solved plenty of our problems and created all new ones along the way.

Though the idea of how For All Mankind might end is certainly a major lingering question ahead of the show’s return, there are two specific ones that come to mind about how it will all end. The first is: what’s going on with the long-abandoned Mars-94, as teased in the Season 5 finale? Second, will Wrenn Schmidt’s Margo Madison make it to the series finale? Schmidt’s character is one of the few actors to have appeared in the series from the beginning and is seemingly still alive as of the new episodes.

Some fans might be skeptical that a star of a hit series would have any other read on how a show ends, but given the lingering optimism at the core of For All Mankind, this update about the conclusion is a welcome one.