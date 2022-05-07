Fred Savage Fired From Wonder Years Reboot After Misconduct Investigation

✖

Fred Savage has reportedly been fired from the reboot of The Wonder Years, following an investigation into his misconduct. The news was first reported on Friday, with outlets revealing that Disney has cut ties with Savage after multiple complaints of misconduct in his work as executive producer and director on the series. Although the exact nature of the allegations are currently unclear, reports are indicating that they include "verbal outbursts" and "inappropriate behavior." According to The Hollywood Reporter, Savage cooperated with the investigation. Savage has been involved with the rebooted Wonder Years since its inception, and starred on the original incarnation of the series from 1988 to 1993.

"Recently, we were made aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct by Fred Savage, and as is policy, an investigation was launched," 20th Television said in a statement. "Upon its completion, the decision was made to terminate his employment as an executive producer and director of The Wonder Years."

Inspired by the beloved award-winning series of the same name, The Wonder Years is a coming-of-age story set in the late 1960s that takes a nostalgic look at a black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama, through the point of view of imaginative 12-year-old Dean. With the wisdom of his adult years, Dean's hopeful and humorous recollections show how his family found their "wonder years" in a turbulent time."

The Wonder Years stars Don Cheadle, narrating the series as Adult Dean Williams, Elisha "EJ" Williams as Dean Williams, Dulé Hill as Bill Williams, Saycon Sengbloh as Lillian Williams, Laura Kariuki as Kim Williams, Julian Lerner as Brad Hitman, Amari O'Neil as Cory Long and Milan Ray as Keisa Clemmons. Saladin Patterson serves as writer and executive producer. Lee Daniels and Marc Velez of Lee Daniels Entertainment also executive produce along with Savage.

Savage has a history of misconduct allegations, with original Wonder Years co-star Alley Mills claiming that the series was cancelled following a sexual harassment lawsuit, which was reportedly settled out of court, against Savage and his co-star, Jason Hervey. In 2018, a crew member of The Grinder sued Savage for allegedly attacking and harrassing her on the set of the series in 2015. Savage denied the allegations at the time, and an investigation from 20th Television at the time did not find evidence of wrongdoing, with the lawsuit also being settled out of court.