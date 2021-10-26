The Wonder Years Gets Full Season Order From ABC

The Wonder Years is getting a full-series order from ABC. Fans were curious how the reboot of the popular sitcom would play out. But, it seems to have done well enough to merit 22 episodes. For those unaware, The Wonder Years follows in the footsteps of the 1988 original that ran until 1993. This time, our story centers around 12-year-old Dean Williams and his family in Montgomery, Alabama. Things are changing in 1960s America and Elisha Williams’ lead character is going through puberty along with everything else. The initial run averaged 2.5 million viewers on release, which is pretty darn impressive. Marvel fans will instantly recognize the tones of Don Cheadle as the narrator for the story. (This of course borrowed a flourish from the original show that saw Fred Savage give an interior voice to Kevin Arnold as he navigated his own coming of age story.) Check out the show’s celebratory post down below:

#TheWonderYears has been picked up for a FULL SEASON! Congratulations to the amazing cast and crew! 🥳🎉❤️ pic.twitter.com/RU32azlv1b — The Wonder Years (@WonderYearsABC) October 26, 2021

ABC describes The Wonder Years:

“Inspired by the beloved award-winning series of the same name, “The Wonder Years” is a coming-of-age story set in the late 1960s that takes a nostalgic look at a black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama, through the point of view of imaginative 12-year-old Dean. With the wisdom of his adult years, Dean’s hopeful and humorous recollections show how his family found their “wonder years” in a turbulent time.”

” The Wonder Years stars Don Cheadle, narrating the series as Adult Dean Williams, Elisha “EJ” Williams as Dean Williams, Dulé Hill as Bill Williams, Saycon Sengbloh as Lillian Williams, Laura Kariuki as Kim Williams, Julian Lerner as Brad Hitman, Amari O’Neil as Cory Long and Milan Ray as Keisa Clemmons. Saladin Patterson serves as writer and executive producer. Lee Daniels and Marc Velez of Lee Daniels Entertainment also executive produce along with original series star, Fred Savage. The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios. The pilot episode is written by Saladin Patterson and directed by Fred Savage.”

The Wonder Years airs Wednesdays at 8:30 PM on ABC & Hulu.

