Freeform Announces Premiere Date For Final Season of Fan-Favorite Series

It's almost time for Freeform's grown-ish to graduate. On Monday, Freeform announced that the upcoming sixth and final season of grown-ish will be premiering on their network on Wednesday, June 28th at 10/9c. It was announced late last month that grown-ish would be ending after six seasons on the network. The series is itself a spinoff of ABC's Black-ish, which itself wrapped up last year.

Additionally, it was announced that grown-ish cast members Justine Skye and Tara Raani have been upped to series regulars. Skye plays Annika, a funny, sharp, extremely ambitious future media mogul who chose Cal U because it was best for her brand. Raani plays Zaara, a first-generation Indian American. She is a junior, type-A overachiever with a lot of swagger. Zaara is queer and open with her sexuality.

What is grown-ish about?

In grown-ish Season 6, after following in his big sister Zoey's footsteps and taking on her alma mater, Andre Johnson Jr., aka Junior, makes moves to step out of his sister's shadow and become a big man on campus.

The series stars Marcus Scribner, Trevor Jackson, Diggy Simmons, Daniella Perkins, Justine Skye and Tara Raani and is produced by ABC Signature. Kenya Barris, Craig Doyle, Yara Shahidi, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland, E. Brian Dobbins and Michael Petok serve as executive producers. Doyle also serves as showrunner for the sixth season.

"We've spent nearly a decade telling our stories through the -ish series and to say it has been an amazing journey would be an understatement," creator and executive producer Kenya Barris said in a statement when the final season of grown-ish was announced. "To be able to watch Yara, Marcus and our entire grown-ish family grow up in front of (and in many ways alongside) us over these past several years has been both a joy and an honor. From the stories we've told to the talent we've fostered and, most importantly, the memories made, I could not be more proud of everything we've accomplished and the -ish family I've been a part of."

As mentioned above, the first half of the sixth and final season of grown-ish will debut on Wednesday, June 28th at 10/9c on Freeform.