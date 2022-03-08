Courteney Cox Admits She Doesn’t Remember Being on a Lot of Friends Episodes

Friends, the story of six twenty-somethings living in New York City, will forever be remembered as one of the most iconic sitcoms in TV history. The misadventures of Joey, Phoebe, Monica, Chandler, Rachel, and Ross will live in the memories of fans forever, especially now that the series is streaming in its entirety on HBO Max. It’s easy for super fans to remember all of the big moments and episodes, but it’s a lot harder for those who put the whole show together.

Courteney Cox, who starred as Monica in all 10 seasons of Friends, recently appeared on Today and told Willie Geist that she had completely forgotten filming quite a few Friends episodes. When she and her co-stars were shown certain clips during the reunion special last year, some of them felt new to Cox, as she didn’t remember ever being there to shoot them.

“I should’ve watched all 10 seasons because when I did the reunion and was asked questions, I was like, ‘I don’t remember being there,’” Cox explained. “Yeah I don’t remember filming so many episodes.”

According to Cox, she’s just always had a bad memory. There are a lot of things that she’s forgotten, and some episodes of Friends just happen to fall in that category.

“I see it on TV sometimes and I stop and go, ‘Oh my God, I don’t remember this at all,’” she added. “I don’t remember any trauma in my childhood, but I have, like, three memories. I don’t know. I don’t know why.”

Friends was made during the 1990s and early 2000s, when people didn’t have a high quality camera in their pocket at all times to document their memories. Having more pictures and videos from the set might have made remembering things a bit easier.

“I’m kinda bummed that we didn’t spend more time taking pictures,” Cox said. “Because I don’t have a lot to look back at.”

Friends aired for 10 seasons, beginning in 1994 and going off the air in 2004. There were 235 episodes in total, and all six stars (Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer) remained in the cast from start to finish.