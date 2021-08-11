David Schwimmer Denies He's Dating Former Friends Co-Star

✖

Friends fans might be disappointed to learn that David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston are not dating. Rumors swirled about the two actors rekindling their flame on social media following the show’s reunion special. However, one of Schwimmer’s representatives told Elle magazine that these claims were untrue. That news will come as a downer for a lot of fans who have been having a field day with all the speculation on the Internet. (This was poised to be the summer of all these strange celebrity pairings getting back together. Just look at Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez.) But, nope, no Ross and Rachel reunion for any of us. Tabloid magazines actually played a part in circulating all of this chatter so maybe the dream of the 1990s is alive and well in 2021. Initial reports said that the two were seen in contact with each other after filming the big special for HBO Max. However, the lack of concrete evidence might have been the first clue that something wasn’t right with this massively happy ending.

On the reunion special, James Corden spoke to the entire cast about their run. It seems like Schwimmer couldn’t avoid the Ross and Rachel questions. “At some point we were both crushing hard on each other, but it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship,” the actor explained. “We never crossed that boundary. We respected that.”

For her part, Aniston also had to chime in on the fan-favorite pairing. “I remember saying one time to David, ‘It's going to be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is going to be on national television’,” she mused. “Sure enough, the first time we kissed was in that coffee shop. But we just channelled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel.”

Director Ben Winston had to explain why they had to limit the reunion to the core cast of character in a conversation with The Wrap. "Well, we couldn't have everybody on, because it's only an hour and 45 minutes. And you've got to pay attention—the main nub of the show has got to be about the six cast members," Winston detailed with the publication. "So you can't have too many cameos because of course, there were hundreds of amazing people who were in Friends over the years. Sadly, we couldn't get everybody in."

