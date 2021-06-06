Friends Star David Schwimmer Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos From HBO Max Reunion

✖

Friends: The Reunion finally dropped on HBO Max at the end of May, and it was a true delight for hardcore fans of the sitcom, which ran from 1994-2004. The reunion featured all six core cast members of Friends, which includes Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green), Courteney Cox (Monica Geller), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay), David Schwimmer (Ross Geller), Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani), and Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing). Since the special aired, many of the stars have taken to social media to share fun posts in honor of the reunion. Aniston posted an adorable throwback interview, Cox recreated one of Monica's looks, and Kudrow shared a photo of her and Schwimmer hanging out together the day the special aired. This week, Schwimmer took to Instagram to share some behind-the-scenes photos from the reunion, including a screenshot of the cast meeting on Zoom.

"Reunion Snaps, Part One: 1. Cast zoom, planning the reunion 2. Where it all started!

Forever grateful to Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman & David Crane… 🙏🏼❤️ 3. Photo shoot with @markseliger (can u spot him?) 4. Cast huddle, final episode, 2004 5. Cast huddle, Reunion Special, 2021 6. Director Jim Burrows. Legend. (and me with a LOT of makeup) Thank you @hbomax for bringing us back together… BKC photo and cast huddle 2021 courtesy of @warnermedia & @terencepatrick Cast Zoom photo courtesy of my desktop," Schwimmer wrote. You can check out the post below:

Last year, Kudrow spoke to THR about the special and explained why it wasn't going to be on Zoom like so many other reunions we've seen over the last year. "We haven't all been in the same room in front of people — I mean, we have privately once many years ago but that's it. The whole point of this is to be in the same room. That hasn't changed. And HBO Max is being phenomenally patient and understanding," Kudrow explained.

In addition to the core six, the Friends reunion features a whole lot of exciting guest stars. The star-studded line-up includes David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon, and Malala Yousafzai.

While there were some fun Friends staples in the reunion, many people were also missing, much to the dismay of fans. People were especially bummed not to see Paul Rudd, who played Phoebe's husband, Mike Hannigan.

"Well, we couldn't have everybody on, because it's only an hour and 45 minutes. And you've got to pay attention—the main nub of the show has got to be about the six cast members," director Ben Winston previously shared with The Wrap. "So you can't have too many cameos because of course, there were hundreds of amazing people who were in Friends over the years. Sadly, we couldn't get everybody in."

Friends: The Reunion, as well as the original sitcom, is available to watch on HBO Max.