Friends: Jennifer Aniston Shares Adorable Interview Throwback in Honor of HBO Max Reunion

After many pandemic delays and a very long wait, the Friends reunion is finally available to watch on HBO Max! Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green), Courteney Cox (Monica Geller), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay), David Schwimmer (Ross Geller), Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani), and Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing) all reunited for the event, and the nostalgia was incredibly strong. Fans of the sitcom have been freaking out over the show's surprises, and many critics are saying it's definitely a must-see for hardcore fans of the show. In honor of the reunion's debut, Aniston took to Instagram today to share an old clip that's not featured in the reunion.

"#TBT Like WAY WAY BACK... Happy #FriendsReunion Day," Aniston wrote. The video features Aniston getting interviewed on set about the show's series premiere, but Perry keeps sending folks through to trip her up. Kudrow is there to reassure Aniston that it's all just a bit, and you can see those early friendships starting to blossom. You can check out the video in the post below:

In addition to the core six, the Friends reunion features a whole lot of exciting guest stars. The star-studded line-up includes David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon, and Malala Yousafzai.

Last year, Lisa Kudrow spoke to THR about the special and explained why it won't be on Zoom like so many other reunions we've seen over the last year. "We haven't all been in the same room in front of people — I mean, we have privately once many years ago but that's it. The whole point of this is to be in the same room. That hasn't changed. And HBO Max is being phenomenally patient and understanding," Kudrow explained.

Before productions were shut down last year, LeBlanc appeared on an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show and opened up about the project, referring to it as "the six of us together talking about the good old days." The actor also said, "We got the band back together without the instruments."

Friends: The Reunion, as well as the original sitcom, is available to watch on HBO Max.