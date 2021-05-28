Friends Stars Are Already Hanging Out Again After HBO Max Reunion

✖

The Friends reunion dropped on HBO Max yesterday and it's a heartwarming watch for any die-hard fans of the sitcom, which ran from 1994-2004. While the Friends cast does keep in touch, all six aren't often in the same room together, so it was a special treat for fans as well as Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green), Courteney Cox (Monica Geller), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay), David Schwimmer (Ross Geller), Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani), and Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing). In fact, Kudrow took to Instagram yesterday to reveal she has already hung out with Schwimmer again.

"Tonight….That’s how long we waited to get together. Thanks @_schwim_," Kudrow wrote. "Love you two so much! ❤️," Aniston commented. "Awww I love you guy!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," Cox added. Brett Freedman, who is Kudrow's make-up artist, also commented on the post, writing, "Best viewing buddies ever!" That leads us to believe Kudrow and Schwimmer had their only little reunion watch party yesterday. You can check out the photo Kudrow posted below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Kudrow (@lisakudrow)

Last year, Kudrow spoke to THR about the special and explained why it won't be on Zoom like so many other reunions we've seen over the last year. "We haven't all been in the same room in front of people — I mean, we have privately once many years ago but that's it. The whole point of this is to be in the same room. That hasn't changed. And HBO Max is being phenomenally patient and understanding," Kudrow explained.

In addition to the core six, the Friends reunion features a whole lot of exciting guest stars. The star-studded line-up includes David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon, and Malala Yousafzai.

While there were some fun Friends staples in the reunion, many people were also missing, much to the dismay of fans. People were especially bummed not to see Paul Rudd, who played Phoebe's husband, Mike Hannigan.

"Well, we couldn't have everybody on, because it's only an hour and 45 minutes. And you've got to pay attention—the main nub of the show has got to be about the six cast members," director Ben Winston previously shared with The Wrap. "So you can't have too many cameos because of course, there were hundreds of amazing people who were in Friends over the years. Sadly, we couldn't get everybody in."

Friends: The Reunion, as well as the original sitcom, is available to watch on HBO Max.