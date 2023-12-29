Friends Fan Unearths Unexpected Connection to the Home Alone House

It's still December, which means there's one movie that has been getting talked about quite a bit over the last few weeks: Home Alone. Whether its fans discussing the Macalister family's wealth or Macaulay Culkin getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Home Alone keeps coming up this month. In fact, nearly 20 years after the Friends finale aired, fans of the sitcom are discovering a Home Alone easter egg from the final season. Instagram user named Scott Westwood took to the social media site to share a video arguing that Monica (Courteney Cox) and Chandler (Matthew Perry) moved into the iconic Macalister house from Home Alone.

After Westwood pointed out similarities between the two houses in the video, Friends set designer Daren Janes commented on the post, somewhat confirming the theory. "This is hilarious. You caught me," Janes commented. "I was the Art Director on FRIENDS & the house was a set. The actors walked in the front door, so we saw outside," Janes explained. "We used the backing from a company called Pacific Studios which was made for Home Alone because it looked the best through the door & windows. Great eye my friend!!!!"

One funny thing about this revelation is that Monica and Chandler moved to Westchester, New York whereas Home Alone takes place in the Chicago suburbs. You can check out the Friends/Home Alone video below:

Daniel Stern Is Tired of Answering One Home Alone Question:

ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with Daniel Stern, who played Marv in Home Alone. During the interview, the actor revealed he is sick of getting one question from Home Alone fans.

"I do get asked a lot, 'Was that a real tarantula on your face? What's Joe Pesci like? Did it hurt when you got hit in the face with the iron?' That one, I guess getting hit in the face, 'Did it hurt when you got hit in the face with the bricks?' I think maybe that one. When people started asking me that, I went, 'You know it's fake, right? There's a prop department. I didn't get hit in the face with bricks.' They're like, 'Oh,'" Stern explained.

"The believability of it is wonderful, but it did concern me to a point when that movie first came out actually, that I started teaching a course in media literacy," he added. "Because I was like, are people really believe... I mean, here's how movies are made, here's how we make the show, and I'm glad you're entertained and fun. But I didn't really get hit in the face, you know that. To teach kids to separate a little bit became a mission of mine. But I think it enhances movie watching. So I guess that's the long answer to: Don't ask me if it hurt when I got hit in the face with the bricks."

