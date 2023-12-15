Matthew Perry Cause of Death Revealed

The entertainment world is still mourning the loss of actor Matthew Perry, who passed away earlier this fall at the age of 54. The news of the actor's death shocked many, especially the generations of viewers who watched him perform on Friends — and now, we have a bit more information about his cause of death. According to a toxicology report released by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office, Perry's death was caused by "the acute effects of ketamine," with contributing factors including drowning, coronary artery disease and the effects of buprenorphine (used to treat opioid use disorder). The death, which occurred on Saturday, October 28th, is ruled as an accident.

"We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother," a previous statement from Perry's family reads. "Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love."

Who Did Matthew Perry Play on Friends?

Perry starred as Chandler Bing on the long-running sitcom Friends, starring in over 200 episodes of the beloved series. In a joint statement exclusively obtained by People.com shortly after his death, Perry's Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer all paid their respects.

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," their statement reads. "There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."

What Movies and Shows Did Matthew Perry Appear In?

In addition to Friends, Perry's filmography includes The West Wing, The Whole Nine Yards, Fools Rush In, Three to Tango, The Good Wife, 17 Again, The Odd Couple, and Go On.

"We are devastated by the passing of our dear friend Matthew Perry," Warner Bros. Television, which produced Friends, said in a statement. "Matthew was an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros. Television Group family. The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many. This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans."

What Is Matthew Perry's Book Called?

Perry made headlines in 2022 with the publication of his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. In it, Perry reflected on his career, as well as his struggles with addiction.

"It's a book about the rise and rise of my fame, all while battling this horrible addiction," Perry said at the time. "It's dedicated to 'all of the sufferers out there. You know who you are.' And the point of it is to teach that addiction can hit everybody, and make people feel less alone."

h/t: Variety