Hulu: Twister, Home Alone and More Movies Leaving in January

Hulu got its New Year's plans started this week, with the release of its January 2024 newsletter. The streaming service unveiled the complete list of every movie and TV show set to arrive on its lineup in the month of January. Unfortunately, that newsletter also comes with a bit of bad news each month. There is a second list, one containing all of the titles leaving Hulu in the month ahead, and a lot of big movies are on it.

Hit holiday films Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York are being added to Hulu at the start of January, but they're only staying for a short time. Both of the movies will be exiting on January 31st, along with Home Alone 3.

There are quite a few other movies leaving at the end of January, including Pacific Rim, The Sandlot, Twister, Space Jam: A New Legacy, Alien vs. Predator, Magic Mike's Last Dance, Deep Blue Sea, Armageddon, and more.

Below, you can check out the full list of movies leaving Hulu in January 2024:

Everything Leaving Hulu in January

Leaving January 3rd

Christmas Child

Kirk Cameron's Saving Christmas

Leaving January 7th

13 Assassins

Jesus Camp

The Queen Of Versailles

Leaving January 9th

12 Strong

Leaving January 10th

Before the Devil Knows You're Dead

Central Intelligence

Leaving January 14th

Camp Nowhere

The Christmas Candle

Main Street

Serious Moonlight

Woman Thou Art Loosed

Zero Days

Leaving January 17th

The Quake

Leaving January 21st

The Tax Collector

Leaving January 24th

Barbarian

Leaving January 28th

Begin Again

White Snake

Leaving January 31st

Alien vs. Predator

Apollo 11

Armageddon

Australia

Carpool

Contagion

Deck the Halls

Deep Blue Sea

Easy Virtue

Five Feet Apart

Friendsgiving

Godzilla 2000

Godzilla: Final Wars

Goodbye Lover

Home Alone

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Home Alone 3

In Time

Magic Mike's Last Dance

The Marine 4: Moving Target

Miracle On 34th Street

Miracle on 34th Street

Mona Lisa Smile

The Mummy (2017)

Nightride

The Nutcracker

The One I Love

Outbreak

Pacific Rim

Perfect Stranger

Poseidon

The Sandlot

Second Best

The Secret Scripture

See How They Run

Shallow Hal

Shock and Awe

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Teddy Kollek

Tigerland

Trance

Twister

