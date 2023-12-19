Hulu: Twister, Home Alone and More Movies Leaving in January
Dozens of movies are being removed from Hulu's streaming lineup next month.
Hulu got its New Year's plans started this week, with the release of its January 2024 newsletter. The streaming service unveiled the complete list of every movie and TV show set to arrive on its lineup in the month of January. Unfortunately, that newsletter also comes with a bit of bad news each month. There is a second list, one containing all of the titles leaving Hulu in the month ahead, and a lot of big movies are on it.
Hit holiday films Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York are being added to Hulu at the start of January, but they're only staying for a short time. Both of the movies will be exiting on January 31st, along with Home Alone 3.
There are quite a few other movies leaving at the end of January, including Pacific Rim, The Sandlot, Twister, Space Jam: A New Legacy, Alien vs. Predator, Magic Mike's Last Dance, Deep Blue Sea, Armageddon, and more.
Below, you can check out the full list of movies leaving Hulu in January 2024:
Everything Leaving Hulu in January
Leaving January 3rd
Christmas Child
Kirk Cameron's Saving Christmas
Leaving January 7th
13 Assassins
Jesus Camp
The Queen Of Versailles
Leaving January 9th
12 Strong
Leaving January 10th
Before the Devil Knows You're Dead
Central Intelligence
Leaving January 14th
Camp Nowhere
The Christmas Candle
Main Street
Serious Moonlight
Woman Thou Art Loosed
Zero Days
Leaving January 17th
The Quake
Leaving January 21st
The Tax Collector
Leaving January 24th
Barbarian
Leaving January 28th
Begin Again
White Snake
Leaving January 31st
Alien vs. Predator
Apollo 11
Armageddon
Australia
Carpool
Contagion
Deck the Halls
Deep Blue Sea
Easy Virtue
Five Feet Apart
Friendsgiving
Godzilla 2000
Godzilla: Final Wars
Goodbye Lover
Home Alone
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
Home Alone 3
In Time
Magic Mike's Last Dance
The Marine 4: Moving Target
Miracle On 34th Street
Miracle on 34th Street
Mona Lisa Smile
The Mummy (2017)
Nightride
The Nutcracker
The One I Love
Outbreak
Pacific Rim
Perfect Stranger
Poseidon
The Sandlot
Second Best
The Secret Scripture
See How They Run
Shallow Hal
Shock and Awe
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Teddy Kollek
Tigerland
Trance
Twister
Which of these movies are you most disappointed to see leave Hulu next month? Let us know in the comments!