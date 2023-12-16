Home Alone Star Daniel Stern Wishes People Stopped Asking If He Really Got Hurt

Throughout Home Alone, The Wet Bandits Marv and Harry take their fair share of injuries at the hands of Kevin McCallister. From an iron to the face, to broken Christmas ornaments on their bare feet, to a blowtorch on the scalp, it wouldn't be dumb to wonder if Macaulay Culkin's character was a Jigsaw protege in the making. For Daniel Stern however, who starred as Marv in both Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, the injuries were never as visceral as they were for the viewers. Speaking with ComicBook.com in an interview for season 4 of For All Mankind (now airing on Apple TV+), Stern revealed that the question he gets asked about a lot and that he's tired of hearing was how hurt he really got making Home Alone.

"I do get asked a lot, 'Was that a real tarantula on your face? What's Joe Pesci like? Did it hurt when you got hit in the face with the iron?' That one, I guess getting hit in the face, 'Did it hurt when you got hit in the face with the bricks?' I think maybe that one. When people started asking me that, I went, 'You know it's fake, right? There's a prop department. I didn't get hit in the face with bricks.' They're like, 'Oh.'"

He adds, "The believability of it is wonderful, but it did concern me to a point when that movie first came out actually, that I started teaching a course in media literacy. Because I was like, are people really believe... I mean, here's how movies are made, here's how we make the show, and I'm glad you're entertained and fun. But I didn't really get hit in the face, you know that. To teach kids to separate a little bit became a mission of mine. But I think it enhances movie watching. So I guess that's the long answer to: Don't ask me if it hurt when I got hit in the face with the bricks."

How to stream Home Alone

Luckily with the many streaming services in 2023, streaming Home Alone is very easy. Disney+ is your destination for the original 1990 Home Alone. After The Walt Disney Company acquired 20th Century Fox, they gained the rights to all their movies, including the Home Alone franchise. This means that not only can you stream the original Home Alone on Disney+ but you can also stream Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, Home Alone 3, Home Alone 4, Home Alone: The Holiday Heist, and 2021's Home Sweet Home Alone, the first Disney-produced movie in the series.