Friends Gets a New Wave of Funko Pops

It's been a few years since Funko released Pop figures inspired by the iconic NBC sitcom Friends, which ran for ten seasons between 1994 and 2004 on NBC, but the dry spell has ended with a new collection of figures inspired by memorable scenes from the show. Ross with Leather Pants and Phoebe with Chicken Pox are definitely standouts, but the collection is pretty random and some moments are better than others. A breakdown can be found below complete with pre-order links.

Will There Ever Be a Friends Reboot?

"I don't think there's going to be a Friends reboot. I mean, not with any of us in it," Kudrow told Where is the Buzz of the original cast. "I would [support a reboot with new actors]. I would love to see what the 'now' version of that would be."

Kudrow previously shot down revival hopes, saying in 2017 that the group's get-togethers will happen off-screen.

"I don't see [an official reunion] happening," she said on The Today Show. "It would be fun, but what would it be about? Think about it. The thing we liked best about the show was that they were 20-somethings and they were their own family. Now, they all have families, so what are we going to watch?"

Kudrow and her castmates reunited last year for the Max special Friends: The Reunion, 17 years after the series finale of Friends. In 2018, Aniston said she "fantasizes" about reuniting with her castmates for more episodes of Friends.

"Before that show ended, people were asking if we were coming back. Courteney and Lisa and I talk about it," Aniston told InStyle magazine. "I fantasize about it. It really was the greatest job I ever had. I don't know what it would look like today, but you never know. So many shows are being successfully rebooted."

That same year, Schwimmer said Friends isn't on a break — there won't be another "One Where They Get Back Together."

"Look, the thing is, I just don't know if I want to see all of us with crutches [and] walkers," Schwimmer quipped of a sequel series during a 2018 episode of Megyn Kelly Today. "I doubt it — I really doubt it."

Friends is streaming on Max.