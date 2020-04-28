Friends Logo Facemasks Being Sold By Hot Topic

✖

Many retail stores have either had to shut down their physical locations or make major changes to the way they conduct businesses because of the coronavirus, whether that's putting everything online or shifting to more curbside service options. Some companies are changing things up in other ways, like Hot Topic for instance, who has revealed a new item on their online store. That would be a face mask, but this is what they are calling a fashion face mask, and it has the logo from the beloved TV hit Friends emblazoned on the front of it. The mask retails for $14.90, and...well, we're not really sure what fans will think about it.

The masks won't ship out until the end of May and early June, though odds are we'll still be wearing masks and avoiding large gatherings well into late summer, even if stay at home restrictions are lifted in most cities by then. That means you can still use one, though it does like an odd offering at the moment.

You can find the face mask here, and the official description is below.

(Photo: Hot Topic)

"This Friends logo fashion face mask will be there for you! It is great for everyday wear.

Please note: This mask is not suitable for medical or clinical use. All sales are final on this item.

97% polyester; 3% spandex

One size fits most"

While the jury is out on the mask, fans are ecstatic about the upcoming Friends reunion on HBO Max. It was originally set to be filmed before the launch of HBO Max in May and would accompany the entire library of Friends seasons. Unfortunately, the coronavirus caused a delay, though it will hit the service eventually once production starts ramping up at studios.

When it does get made it will include Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, as well as series creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman. It will also be shot on the original sound stage and set, which is also why the studio opted not to do a Zoom recording of the special.

We can't wait to see the original crew together once more, and hopefully, things can get underway soon.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.