Courteney Cox Teases Surprises For Friends Reunion Special

✖

After many delays, the Friends reunion special finally completed production last month. Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green), Courteney Cox (Monica Geller), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay), David Schwimmer (Ross Geller), Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani), and Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing) all reunited for the event, which will soon be streaming on HBO Max. Recently, Cox paid a virtual visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show and teased that fans can expect some surprises during the special. "It must have been so fun for all of you to get back together," DeGeneres pointed out. You can check out Cox' reply below...

"It was unbelievable. It was so emotional," Cox shared. "It's an unscripted reunion, but we got to be on Stage 24 for the first time, all of us, in like - I forgot how many years - 15 or 17 years?" She added," We had a lot of special surprises and it was fantastic, it really was."

During the chat, Cox also reminisced about the famous fountain that the cast dances in during the show's opening credits.

"We were in that fountain for a long time," Cox recalled. "Somebody thought that would just be really fun, and let me tell you what happens, it’s not fun to be dancing in a fountain for hours and hours." She continued, "I remember Matthew Perry saying at one point, and we didn’t know each other that well at that point, but I remember, and this is so Matthew, but he was like, 'I can’t remember a time that I wasn't in this fountain.'"

During Cox's interview, it was revealed that DeGeneres has been staying in the Friends star's house, which resulted in some fun bits. You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Last year, Lisa Kudrow spoke to THR about the special and explained why it won't be on Zoom like so many other reunions we've seen over the last year. "We haven't all been in the same room in front of people — I mean, we have privately once many years ago but that's it. The whole point of this is to be in the same room. That hasn't changed. And HBO Max is being phenomenally patient and understanding," Kudrow explained.

What surprises are you hoping for in the Friends special? Tell us in the comments!

All 236 episodes of Friends are available now on HBO Max, and the reunion special is expected to drop on the streaming service soon. Stay tuned for more details!