Friends Reunion Wraps Filming For HBO Max

When HBO Max was first announced, one of its first draws was meant to be the Friends reunion. We learned LAST April that the special wouldn't be a part of HBO Max's launch, and the event was rescheduled for August before being put on hold indefinitely until it was finally revealed that the special would be filmed this week. Since the event isn't a new episode but rather just a reunion between the show's six stars, it appears they have already finished production.

"That’s a wrap! 🎬 Could we BE anymore excited!? Friends: The Reunion is coming to @hbomax. #friendsreunion," the official Instagram account for the series shared. You can check out the post below:

The Friends reunion is set to feature Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green), Courteney Cox (Monica Geller), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay), David Schwimmer (Ross Geller), Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani), and Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing) along with series creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman.

Last year, Kudrow spoke to THR about the special and explained why it won't be on Zoom like so many other reunions we've seen over the last year. "We haven't all been in the same room in front of people — I mean, we have privately once many years ago but that's it. The whole point of this is to be in the same room. That hasn't changed. And HBO Max is being phenomenally patient and understanding," Kudrow explained.

Earlier this year, Kudrow also revealed on an episode of Literally!... With Rob Lowe that she had already filmed some of her work for the reunion special. Kudrow said that she believed Central Perk and other sets from the series would be seen during the special and that she has not stepped foot in the iconic set locations since the show ended in 2004

Before productions were shut down last year, LeBlanc appeared on an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show and opened up about the project, referring to it as "the six of us together talking about the good old days." The actor also said, "we got the band back together without the instruments."

All 236 episodes of Friends are available now on HBO Max, and the reunion special is expected to drop on the streaming service soon. Stay tuned for more details!