Friends Stars Pay Tribute to James Michael Tyler

On Sunday, news broke that Friends . Tyler, who was 59-year-old, had been diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer. “The world knew him as Gunther (the seventh ‘Friend’), from the hit series ‘Friends,’ but Michael’s loved ones knew him as an actor, musician, cancer-awareness advocate, and loving husband,” the actor’s family said in a statement. “Michael loved live music, cheering on his Clemson Tigers, and would often find himself in fun and unplanned adventures. If you met him once you made a friend for life.” Tyler’s Friends co-stars have since taken to social media to remember the actor.

“Friends would not have been the same without you,” Jennifer Anniston wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for the laughter you brought to the show and to all of our lives. You will be so missed #JamesMichaelTyler 💔” She also shared a particularly sweet clip of Gunther and her character, Rachel, from the show.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Coutney Cox took to Instagram to write, “The size of gratitude you brought into the room and showed every day on set is the size of the gratitude I hold for having known you. Rest In peace James. ♥️”

“James, thank you for playing such a wonderful, unforgettable role in Friends and for being such a big hearted gentleman and all around mensch off screen,” David Schwimmer writes. “You will be missed, buddy.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVclumXLcEH/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=9671871b-fe3f-41a6-91a0-402daa1a1f66

“We had a lot of laughs buddy,” Matt LeBlanc writes. “You will be missed. RIP my friend.”

Lisa Kudrow writes, “James Michael Tyler, we will miss you. Thank you for being there for us all.”

Matthew Perry took to Twitter to share, “We lost a good Friend yesterday in James Michael Tyler. Gunther, you will be missed. Read in Peace.”

The official Friends Twitter account tweeted out a statement from Warner Bros. Television. It says, “Warner Bros. Television mourns the loss of James Michael Tyler, a beloved actor and integral part of our FRIENDS family. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, colleagues and fans. ❤️☕️”

Warner Bros. Television mourns the loss of James Michael Tyler, a beloved actor and integral part of our FRIENDS family. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, colleagues and fans. ❤️☕️ pic.twitter.com/9coGnT5BHz — FRIENDS (@FriendsTV) October 24, 2021

Friends creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman issued a statement. It reads, “James was a genuinely kind, sweet man. When he started as an extra on Friends, his unique spirit caught our eye and we knew we had to make him a character. He made Gunther’s unrequited love incredibly relatable. Our heart goes out to his wife, Jennifer Carno.”

Tyler revealed his cancer diagnosis in June, explaining why he did not attend the Friends reunion in person. Beyond Friends, Tyler also appeared in shows such as Sabrina the Teenage Witch and Scrubs.