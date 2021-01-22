Fright Club Aims to Uncover Eerie Evidence of Ghosts in New Discovery+ Trailer (Exclusive)

✖

When you devote your life to investigating the creepiest places in the world in hopes of capturing evidence of ghosts, footage that would freak out your average person can become dull, with the new discovery+ series Fright Club aiming to showcase the best of the best possible evidence of life after death. The new series sees Portals to Hell star Jack Osbourne and the Ghost Brothers themselves showing off the best evidence of unsettling events they can find in hopes of proving to one another that things really do go bump in the night. You can check out an exclusive trailer for the new series above before it debuts on discovery+ on February 9th.

Fright Club, launching February 9th, features Jack Osbourne and the Ghost Brothers, Dalen Spratt, Marcus Harvey, and Juwan Mass, who freak each other out with the creepiest, craziest paranormal evidence ever caught on camera. Each episode reveals the most mind-blowing supernatural footage they can find. They'll speak to the terrified eyewitnesses who captured it, get insight from psychic mediums, UFOlogists, cryptozoologists, and other renowned experts, before deciding on each episode's “nightmare clip” – the one that haunts your dreams and keeps you up at night!

The below three episodes will be available exclusively on discovery+ on February 9th:

“Hide Your Kids, Watch the Skies”

Jack Osbourne kicks off the friendly, fright-filled competition with security camera footage featuring what appears to be a ghost creeping through a pre-school and brings on a third-generation Bigfoot hunter who claims to have found actual Sasquatch hair. Marcus Harvey talks to an amateur ghost hunter with startling footage of an apparition powerful enough to crumble a solid wood chair. Dalen Spratt unearths eerie evidence from a bar plagued by relentless unexplained activity, and Juwan Mass confronts his own fears about misusing spirit boards. Then, the group witnesses a powerful spiritual phenomenon with a Florida pastor.

“Phantom Photobomb”

Juwan Mass reveals pier-camera footage of a legendary harbinger roaming the Carolinas and a possible demonic spirit captured on camera by a woman camping in the Rockies. Jack Osbourne talks to a man who says he has been filming mini-UFO drones from his balcony and then terrifies the guys with shocking footage of what appears to be a knife-hurling poltergeist. Dalen Spratt unearths clips of an evil clown doll that supposedly breaks up relationships and brings on a guitar shop manager unnerved by unexplained activity throughout the store. Marcus Harvey believes he has found proof of Bigfoot's existence.

“Astral Vampire Weekend”

Jack Osbourne sets the Fright Club bar high with surveillance video of New York bartenders being attacked by a drunken ghost and talks to a woman who claims she can summon UFOs with the video footage to prove it! Dalen Spratt strikes back with official government footage of a fabled Alaskan river monster as well as the haunting recordings of a possible Sasquatch mating call. Juwan Mass puts forth a potential astral vampire caught on camera, and Marcus Harvey shows how dangerous it can be when you provoke a spirit during an investigation.

Check out Fright Club when it debuts on discovery+ on February 9th. A special preview of the series will air on the Travel Channel on Friday, January 29th at 9 p.m. ET.

