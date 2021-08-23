Funko Launches a New Wave of Samurai Jack Pop Figures

Jack is back with another wave of Pop figures from Funko! The iconic animated series from Genndy Tartakovsky and Cartoon Network still has legions of fans, which is why Funko continues to support them with new Pop and Soda figures. They even had a Demongo Pop exclusive in the mix earlier this month for their big FunKon event.

This time, Funko is keeping the flame of 's Samurai Jack series lit with some fantastic new Pops that include Armored Jack (with a 1-in-6 rarity Chase), Da Samurai, Ashi, The Guardian, and High Priestess. Pre-orders for all of these figures are available here at Entertainment Earth now. If you missed out on the Demongo FunKon Pop figure, you'll have to grab it on eBay.

Created by Genndy Tartakovsky, Samurai Jack first debuted on Cartoon Network in 2001. Long ago in a distant land, Aku, the shape shifting master of darkness unleashed an unspeakable evil. But soon a samurai warrior, wielding a magic sword, stepped forth to oppose it. Before the final blow was struck, Aku tore open a portal in time and flung him into the future -- where Aku's evil is law. Now this samurai seeks to return to the past, and undo the future that is Aku. After the series was cancelled with its fourth season in 2004, the series made a monumental return for a fifth and bloodier season to Adult Swim in 2017.

A hack and slash game, Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time, launched on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC last year. You can check out our review of the game right here.

