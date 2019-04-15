‘Game of Thrones’ Fans Are Upset The Season 8 Premiere Was Too Short

Winter has returned and the highly-anticipated final season of Game of Thrones found its way back to HBO. The episode was chock full of twists and turns as most of Westeros got ready for the Great War, but one thing sure stuck out like a sore thumb to fans of the show.

Clocking in around 55 minutes long, many fans were quick to note the shorter episode, quickly taking to social media to rant and rave about the final season premiere. In contrast, the shortest episode of the series — Season Seven’s “The Spoils of War” — lasted only 50 minutes on the premium cable network.

Super Short

Wow that episode felt super short 😩😪 #GameofThrones — Out Of Steam 💨 (@_OutOfSteam) April 15, 2019

Too F**king Short

This episode is too fucking short 😭😢😭😭😭#GameofThrones — Darth Verdes XXV (@Riverthames85) April 15, 2019

At Least The Scenes Made Up For It!

That has got to be the best Opening to a season so far. I know its was short but the scenes more than mabe up for it#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/wHgcQaZFDB — BSK Waiting for KH3 DLC (@BSKtheKing) April 15, 2019

But We Waited So Long

That has got to be the best Opening to a season so far. I know its was short but the scenes more than mabe up for it#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/wHgcQaZFDB — BSK Waiting for KH3 DLC (@BSKtheKing) April 15, 2019

Could Have Added a Little More

Anyone else thought that episode was short?? They should have added more. #gameofthrones. — Audrey Hall (@Girl1Hall) April 15, 2019

WE NEED MORE

At Least…