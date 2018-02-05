This New ‘Game of Thrones’ Drinkware is Fit for a King

HBO has released a new line of resin, hand painted Game of Thrones tankards, goblets and shot glasses that are absolutely stunning to look at. If you’re a fan of Ommegang’s Game of Thrones beers or the line of official Game of Thrones wines, we would have to imagine that these vessels would be the most delightfully ostentatious way to enjoy them.

The range features five tankards and three goblets with designs based on the houses and imagery from Game of Thrones. All of the vessels feature unique 3D design elements, such as molded snow, wrapped gold effects, replica swords and more. You can pre-order the tankards and goblets at Merchoid with shipping slated for November 28th. The prices are in the $55 to $63 range, and that includes shipping. Quantities are limited, so you’ll want to order them sooner rather than later if you want to get in on the first batch.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you might expect, it’s probably not a good idea to toast with these – they’re far too pretty. Putting the entire thing in the dishwasher is also out of the question. The good news is that you can pull out the stainless steel insert for easy cleaning. Just try to avoid getting the blood of your enemies on them.

Interestingly enough, a set of Game of Thrones: Mother of Dragons shot glasses is also part of the collection. The set contains three shaped shot glasses modeled after the dragon eggs that hatched into Drogon, Viserion and Rhaegal. They even come in a wooden presentation box marked with the Targaryen dragon – mirroring the box used by Magister Illyrio to present the eggs to Daenerys. You can pre-order those right here. Again, quantities are limited.

If you’re thinking about using these Game of Thrones tankards, goblets, and shot glasses at a viewing party, you might want to grab the official Game of Thrones cookbook so you can create the perfect meals to pair with the drinks. The official Game of Thrones Tarot deck also looks like something you can have fun with as you and your friends get increasingly inebriated.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.