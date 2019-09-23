Games of Thrones Refused to Let Emilia Clarke Take Her Daenerys Wig

Game of Thrones is over, and HBO wasn’t generous with which mementos it allowed the stars to take home. Emilia Clarke played Daenerys Targaryen, identifiable as an heir to the Iron throne by her platinum blonde hair. In reality, it’s a platinum blonde wig, and Clarke wasn’t allowed to leave Westeros with it. “I have not seen the wig,” Clarke told Access at last night’s Emmy Awards presentation. “I was like, ‘That’s my hair!’” Clarke did take home a less recognizable souvenir from the Game of Thrones set. “Ben and I did steal an arrow from one of the battles and then we hid it,” Clarke admitted. “Nobody will notice.”

There was one item from her time playing Daenerys that Clarke was happy to leave behind. “I won’t miss the corset though, no,” she said. “I didn’t like the corset. The corset didn’t like me. I was in there for sure.”

Clarke received an Emmy Nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role in the final season of Game of Thrones. The award went to Jodie Comer for Killing Eve. She was nominated three times for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in previous seasons but has never won an Emmy.

Game of Thrones won the Emmy for Oustanding Drama Series, despite its last season being divisive. Peter Dinklage won the award for Oustanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Tyrion Lannister.

On September 26th, Clarke will team with the website Tiltify for a good cause. She’ll be answering fan questions to raise money for the charity SameYou, which supports those recovering from brain injuries, such as those who have suffered a stroke.

“So 8 Seasons of GoT and I’ve realised that maybe to save the planet we just need to hitch a lift on the closest dragon. Thoughts?!” Clarke wrote on Instagram to announce the event. “On September 26th I’ll be going LIVE and everyone, everywhere can join in! EXCELLENT NEWS. Ready to talk about all thrones related trivia. Top of the list: how long it takes Jon Snow to set his curls. Maybe you’ll even get to call into the livestream and we can while away the hours IRL.”

