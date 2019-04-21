‘Game of Thrones’: Here’s Every Awful Thing Jaime Lannister Might Answer For

Last week’s Game of Thrones premiere ended with Jaime Lannister arriving at Winterfell for the first time since he tried to murder Bran Stark. The episode finished just as the two characters saw each other for the first time, and fans are eager to see how their reunion will unfold. If the trailer for this week’s episode is any indication, Jaime is about to be put on trial for all of his wrongdoings, and he has a whole lot to answer for.

While many of us are staunch Jaime apologists (raise your hand if the bath scene in “Kissed By Fire” made you an instant fan), there’s a good chance the people he’s hurt over the years won’t be as quick to forgive. He’s going to have to face all of the Starks as well as Daenerys Targaryen, and the only thing that might save him is Tyrion (and possibly Brienne) coming to his defense or the fact that Jon Snow is desperate to have more men to fight against the Night King (although, admittedly, Widow’s Wail might be of better use with a two-handed swordsman).

Since the audience has mostly forgiven Jaimie for his crimes, here’s a reminder of all the terrible things he’s done, which could come up in the new episode…

Killing the Mad King

Jaime was pardoned by Robert Baratheon for killing Daenerys’ father, Aerys Targaryen, but that doesn’t mean Dany will. She knows her father was an “evil man,” but everyone in Westeros loves reminding Jaime that he’s the Kingslayer and a “man without honor.” While we know there’s more to the story, we already know from the trailer that Dany will be bringing it up.

Attempting to Murder Bran Stark

The moment that fueled the entire series will surely play a major part in the upcoming episode. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau recently spoke about the reunion, and how Jaime is likely “in deep sh**” now that he’s come face to face with his victim. Hopefully, the Three-Eyed Raven part of Bran has seen all of the good Jaime has done, but it’s going to be tense either way.

Killing Jory Cassel

Jory Cassel’s death was the first in the series that really stung. He was the Captain of the Guards for House Stark and Ned Stark’s confidant, and Jaime brutally stabbed him through the eye. While it probably won’t come up in the new episode, it’s unlikely any of the Starks have forgotten.

Sleeping With Cersei

If Dany and Jon are putting Jaime on trial, they don’t exactly have the right judge incest, but the lie that Cersei’s children belonged to Robert Baratheon is what got Ned Stark beheaded. The incest scandal feels like small potatoes compared to everything else that’s happened, but it was the catalyst for the War of the Five Kings.

Killing Torrhen Karstark & Alton Lannister

While attempting to escape the Starks in the second season, Jaime killed Torrhen Karstark, which ultimately led to the falling out between the two northern houses. Jon Snow forgave the Karstarks (and the Umbers) for siding with the Boltons during the Battle of the Bastards, so it’s possible this murder could be mentioned. Jaime also callously killed his cousin, Alton Lannister, in order to lure Torrhen into his cell, but it’s unlikely anyone at Winterfell cares about that (sorry, Alton).

“The Lannisters Send Their Regards”



While the Freys and the Boltons are the people truly responsible for the Red Wedding, they still murdered Robb and Catelyn Stark on behalf of the Lannisters. Jaime told Roose Bolton to send his regards to Robb, and that’s exactly what Roose did before stabbing him in the heart. There’s no concrete evidence that Jaime actually knew the Red Wedding was going to take place, but the North remembers.

Threatening Edmure Tully’s Family

It’s unlikely this will come up since Edmure Tully is currently MIA. We last saw Catelyn’s brother in season six as a prisoner of the Freys, but haven’t heard any word on him since Arya wiped out the entire Frey house. Since Edmure isn’t around and none of the Starks know this interaction took place, it’s probably not going to be relevant. However, threatening to catapult Edmure’s child over the walls of Riverrun is one of the last really cruel things we saw Jaime do, so it’s worth a mention.

Murdering Olenna Tyrell

During the assault against Highgarden, Jaime killed Olenna Tyrell with poison. Despite it being one of the best deaths in the entire series, it’s still likely Daenerys hasn’t forgiven him for killing one of her greatest allies.

Attempting to Murder Daenerys

Last season, Jaime straight up charged at Daenerys with a spear in “Spoils of War” in an attempt to murder her. Sure, it was in the middle of a pretty intense battle, so it’s technically fair game, but Daenerys is probably still ticked about it.

Despite this long list of Jaime’s bad deeds, don’t forget that he also saved Brienne of Tarth multiple times, rescued Tyrion from execution, abandoned Cersei to fight against the army of the dead, and much more. We’re still rooting for you, Jaime!

Do you think Jaime Lannister should be forgiven for his crimes? Tell us in the comments or tweet your thoughts to @JamieCinematics.

Game of Thrones airs Sunday nights on HBO at 9pm EST.

