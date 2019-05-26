TV Shows

Game of Thrones Fans Are Struggling on First Sunday With No New Episode

Today is the first Sunday set in the post-Game of Thrones era. The HBO fantasy drama concluded its eight-season run with last week’s series finale episode, “The Iron Throne.” Despite the episode drawing mixed reactions from fans, many Game of Thrones fans are struggling to get through their Sunday without a visit to Westeros to look forward to.

On the upside, there is Game of Thrones: The Last Watch, a documentary offering a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the show’s final season. Still, for most fans that is a pale substitute for a new episode of Game of Thrones.

We’ve collected some of the struggling reactions fans are having when they realize that Game of Thrones is gone for good. Keep reading to see them all.

How are you handling the post-Game of Thrones era? Let us know in the comments. Game of Thrones: The Last Watch airs Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

