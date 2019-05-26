Game of Thrones Fans Are Struggling on First Sunday With No New Episode

Today is the first Sunday set in the post-Game of Thrones era. The HBO fantasy drama concluded its eight-season run with last week’s series finale episode, “The Iron Throne.” Despite the episode drawing mixed reactions from fans, many Game of Thrones fans are struggling to get through their Sunday without a visit to Westeros to look forward to.

On the upside, there is Game of Thrones: The Last Watch, a documentary offering a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the show’s final season. Still, for most fans that is a pale substitute for a new episode of Game of Thrones.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We’ve collected some of the struggling reactions fans are having when they realize that Game of Thrones is gone for good. Keep reading to see them all.

How are you handling the post-Game of Thrones era? Let us know in the comments. Game of Thrones: The Last Watch airs Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

Emotional

First Sunday without Game of Thrones pic.twitter.com/VZScTHIXFj — Arya (Bad Bitch) Stark (@fixingthekey) May 26, 2019

Withdrawal

Any More?

All the Sundays Yet to Come

JUST A SADISTIC REMINDER THAT THERE IS NO GAME OF THRONES EPISODE THIS SUNDAY AND ALL THE SUNDAYS THAT ARE YET TO COME — Ishana Wijesuriya (@Irow89) May 26, 2019

What Are We Doing?

Soooo… what we doing tonight? Reintegrating back to society? Talking about new topics or nah? We ain’t got no more dragons, direwolves, and Whitewalkers. #GoT #GameOfThrones #DemThrones — 💼 EsqChoir🎙🎶 (@EsqChoir) May 26, 2019

Just Sinking In

There will be a documentary, yes, but it’s just sinking in now that there are no more #GameOfThrones episode to watch out for. — Miguel Villon, LPT (@SirVi_) May 26, 2019

Disappointed

No @GameOfThrones today so I guess we all just have to find our own way to be disappointed — Joe Krupinsky (@JoeKrupinsky) May 26, 2019

I Made Myself Sad

I legitimately just made myself sad after realizing that there’s no more game of thrones Sunday’s — Pablo (@IsmarAlihodzic) May 26, 2019

Just Remembered

Just remembered there’s no Game of Thrones on Sunday anymore. pic.twitter.com/oDgrZwy0lt — chris (@3ScreenDude) May 26, 2019

MIssing the Show