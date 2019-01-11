HBO Announcing ‘Game of Thrones’ Premiere Date This Sunday

As we inch closer to the premiere of the final season of Game of Thrones, fans only know that it will premiere on a Sunday in April. HBO knows how to build anticipation for its many series, confirming that the network will announce the series’ official premiere date ahead of the return of True Detective this Sunday.

Over on Twitter, the network shared a mock text message exchange about the final season premiere of Game of Thrones, with the “Boss” claiming, “You can find out on Sunday before True Detective.”

The third season of True Detective was already an anticipated event by audiences, with the tease that we’ll be given new information, or possibly even a new trailer, debuting before the premiere ensuring that even more viewers will tune in for the event on Sunday. The first two episodes of the season will air back to back starting at 9 p.m. ET, so we can expect the Game of Thrones details to hit the internet around then, in case you don’t subscribe to HBO.

The debut of the season will be bittersweet, as it will mark the end of the immensely popular series that kicked off in 2010. However, HBO chief Richard Plepler teased that the scale of the final six episodes will be bigger than anything fans are expecting.

“It’s a spectacle. The guys have done six movies. The reaction I had while watching them was, ‘I’m watching a movie,’” Plepler shared with Variety of what showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have accomplished. “They knew the bar was high. They’ve exceeded the bar. I’ve watched them twice without any CGI and I’m in awe. Everybody’s in for an extraordinary treat of storytelling and of magical, magical production.”

Vanity Fair previously reported that each episode of the final season was budgeted around $15 million, an increase from previous seasons whose episodes typically cost around $10 million apiece. However, those estimates broke the episodes down by the full budget for each season, with various reports claiming that the budgets for each episode would fluctuate, depending on the necessary action being depicted.

In addition to the episodes being more costly, Game of Thrones director David Nutter previously confirmed that the episodes would last longer than 60 minutes, allowing for much more mayhem and surprises.

“Season 8 episodes will all I think be longer than 60 minutes. They’ll be dancing around the bigger numbers, I know that for sure,” Nutter shared during a Reddit Ask Me Anything thread.

