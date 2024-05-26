Game of Thrones: George R.R. Martin Teases New Prequel Will Have "Much Different Tone"

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will be very different from its predecessors, but it is still Westeros.

Production on the Game of Thrones prequel series, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, is gearing up and while we have a little bit of time to wait for the series — it is set to arrive sometime in 2025 — thanks to author George R.R. Martin we have a little bit of an idea of what to expect about the series. In a recent post to his website, Martin explained that the series will not only be shorter than both Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon, but it also have a different tone than those series.

"The Hedge Knight will be a lot shorter than Game of Thrones or House of the Dragon, with a much different tone… but it's still Westeros, so no one is truly safe," Martin wrote. "Ira Parker and his team are doing a great job."

He asked, "Oh, and we have our director as well: Owen Harris, a terrific British director whose credits include helming "San Junipero", my all-time favorite episode of Black Mirror. Owen will direct three of our six episodes."

What is A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight About?

Here is how HBO describes the series: "A century before the events of Game of Thrones, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros. A young, naive but courageous night, Ser Duncan the Tall and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age where the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbably and incomparable friends."

House of the Dragon Season 2 Debuts in July

While A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight is still a bit off, fans of the Game of Thrones universe do not have much longer to wait to return to Westeros. House of the Dragon Season 2 is set to return on July 16th. Set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon tells the story of House Targaryen. The series is based on Martin's novel, Fire & Blood. The series stars Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans. Additional returning cast includes Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, and Matthew Needham.

Season 2 will feature new cast members Abubakar Salim as Alyn of Hull, Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers, Freddie Fox as Ser Gwayne Hightower, Simon Russell Beale as Ser Simon Strong, Clinton Liberty as Addam of Hull, Jamie Kenna as Ser Alfred Broome, Kieran Bew as Hugh, Tom Bennett as Ulf, Tom Taylor as Lord Cregan Stark, and Vincent Regan as Ser Rickard Thorne.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight is expected to debut in 2025. House of the Dragon Season 2 arrives on July 16th on HBO.

Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO