Game of Thrones: George R.R. Martin Reveals Favorite Episode He Wrote

George R.R. Martin has revealed his favorite episode of Game of Thrones that he wrote. The author recently took to his website in response to Vanity Fair's article naming "Blackwater" one of television's 25 perfect episodes from the past 25 years and wrote that he doesn't consider the episode to be perfect, but that it is his favorite episode of the HBO series that he wrote. He went on to note that he is also very fond of Season 4's episode, "The Lion and The Rose" and that he has a "soft spot" for it as well.

"I have never claimed to be perfect… but if the good folks at Vanity Fair want to say so, who I am to argue?" Martin wrote. "Of course, they are not actually saying I am perfect. They are talking about 'Blackwater', one of the episodes I wrote for Game of Thrones. (I scripted four. And yes, 'Blackwater' is my own favorite of those, although I thought 'The Lion and The Rose' turned out very well, too and I have a soft spot for that one.)"

What is "Blackwater" About?

"Blackwater" was the ninth episode of the second season of Game of Thrones and aired on May 27, 2012. The episode, directed by Neil Marshall, is considered by many to be one of the best of the entire series and feature the Battle of Blackwater which sees Tyrion Lannister as the acting Hand of the King leading the Lannister forces against a naval invasion by Stannis Baratheon (Baratheon was trying to take the Iron Throne and thus, Lannister was defending King's Landing). The episode was the first major battle in Game of Thrones and set the mark for the series which would later see many, many more, including the epic "Battle of the Bastards".

As for the praise from Vanity Fair, Martin went on to write that he was flattered, but that he always wants to do better as he continues to write.

"Anyway… I feel very pleased and flattered to be in such great company," he wrote. "No work of art is every truly perfect, of course… but it is very gratifying to hear that maybe you achieved it, or at least came close… for some of your readers (or viewers) … once in a very great while. There is always next time though… and regardless of how well (or poorly) one of my tales is received, I always want to do better the next time I sit down in front of the computer."

George R.R. Martin Recently Shared an Update on House of the Dragon Season 2

In late July, Martin also shared an update on HBO's House of the Dragon, a spinoff of Game of Thrones, noting how the series was getting close to finishing filming its second season.

"One of the few shows still shooting is HOUSE OF THE DRAGON, as you may have read. That's true. I am told the second season is half done," Martin wrote. "ALL of the scripts had been finished months before the WGA strike began. No writing has been done since, to the best of my knowledge. HOT D is shot mostly in London (and a little bit in Wales, Spain, and various other locations), which is why filming has continued. The actors are members of the British union, Equity, not SAG-AFTRA, and though Equity strongly supports their American cousins (they have a big rally planned to show that support), British law forbids them from staging a sympathy strike. If they walk, they have no protection against being fired for breach of contract, or even sued. As for me personally, my overall deal with HBO was suspended on June 1. I still have plenty to do, of course. In that, I am one of the lucky ones."

