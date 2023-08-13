House of the Dragon Reportedly Casts Another Targaryen Bastard

The cast of HBO's House of the Dragon may have gotten a bit larger. According to Redanian Intelligence, the Game of Thrones prequel series has cast Robert Rhodes as Silver Denys for Season 2 of the series. Production on Season 2 of the series is currently underway in the U.K. as House of the Dragon is one of the only major television shows that are able to continue filming amid the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Season 2 is expected to release sometime in 2024.

In George R.R. Martin's books, Silver Denys was a man who claimed to be a descendant of King Maegor I Targaryen, though his status was never actually confirmed. Due to Silver having the trademark nearly white hair, Valyrian heritage was considered to at least be possible. Later, he would try to claim the dragon Sheepstealer though he was unsuccessful. It's suggested that Season 2 will feature that attempt.

Season 2 of House of the Dragon Has Added Other Cast As Well

In addition to Rhodes, it was recently reported that Raised By Wolves star Amanda Collin had been cast as Jeyne Arryn, Lady of the Eyrie also known as the Maiden of the Vale. It was also recently reported that Gayle Rankin is playing Alys Rivers, a healer, and resident of Harrenhal, Simon Russell Beale is playing Ser Simon Strong, the Castellan of Harrenhal and great-uncle to Lord Larys Strong (Matthew Needham), and Freddie Fox is playing Ser Gwayne Hightower, the son of Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), brother to Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke).

Production on House of the Dragon Season 2 Continues

Even with the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, production on Season 2 of House of the Dragon continues. The series is able to continue filming in the U.K. as its actors — who are also from the U.K. — are working under contract with a local union, Equity. The series also reportedly had completed scripts for the season ready ahead of the WGA strike.

"The second season of House of the Dragon started filming April 11 and will continue in London and Wales," franchise creator George R.R. Martin previously revealed. "The scripts for the eight S2 episodes were all finished months ago, long before the strike began. Every episode has gone through four or five drafts and numerous rounds of revisions, to address HBO notes, my notes, budget concerns, etc. There will be no further revisions. The writers have done their jobs; the rest is in the hands of the directors, cast and crew... and of course the dragons."

"I'm excited to pick up where we left off," showrunner Ryan Condal said in a recent interview. "Now we get to fall into the more traditional rhythms of storytelling and Game of Thrones. We've always talked about this particular tale, George [R.R. Martin] has too, of being a Shakespearean or Greek tragedy. This series is very much about a house tearing itself apart from within. Now that all those pieces have been set on the board, I'm really excited to tell the next chapter, to see what happens now that Viserys is gone and no longer keeping a lid on things."