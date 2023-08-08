Game of Thrones Star Addresses Their Return for Jon Snow Spinoff

HBO is turning Game of Thrones into a full-fledged universe with their previously announced spinoffs, which include the recently released House of the Dragon. House of the Dragon premiered to some of the best numbers on the premium cable network in the past decade, and it was quickly renewed for a second season that is currently filming despite the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike. It was also revealed that another spin-off titled A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, which primarily focuses on the Tales of Dunk and Egg, was given a straight-to-series order and that we could expect it to hit the network in the next few years. There's also a Jon Snow spinoff in development with Kit Harington attached to star, and it seems that another actor from Game of Thrones wants to join the series. During a recent interview with Den of Geek, Liam Cunningham, who played Ser Davos Seaworth, aka The Onion Knight, revealed that he had already been in contact with Harington about the sequel series.

"I did send [Kit] a text saying, 'Better Call Davos.' I haven't heard anything back," Cunningham revealed. "I wish them the best to whoever's involved in it, and if the check is big enough, I might even show up again!"

Kit Harington Teases Upcoming Jon Snow Spinoff

Back when the sequel series was announced, Harington appeared at the first official Game of Thrones convention, and he was expected to speak about the sequel to confirm its existence, but all he could offer was a minor tease.

"I think if you asked him, he would've felt he got off lightly. At the end of the show when we find him in that cell, he's preparing to be beheaded and he wants to be. He's done," Harington said "The fact he goes to the Wall is the greatest gift and also the greatest curse.

"He's gotta go back up to the place with all this history and live out his life thinking about how he killed Dany, and live out his life thinking about Ygritte dying in his arms, and live out his life thinking about how he hung Olly, and live out his life thinking about all of this trauma, and that, that's interesting," Harington added. "So I think where we leave him at the end of the show, there's always this feeling of like... I think we wanted some kind of little smile that things are okay. He's not okay." The Game of Thrones star added.

Game of Thrones Creator Reveals Jon Snow Spinoff was Kit Harington's Idea

Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin commented on the Jon Snow spinoff last year, and he also revealed that it was actually Harington's idea.

"Yes, it was Kit Harrington who brought the idea to us," the Game of Thrones creator wrote in his blog. "I cannot tell you the names of the writers/showrunners, since that has not been cleared for release yet, but Kit brought them in too, his own team, and they are terrific."

What is the Jon Snow Spinoff About?

During the final season of Game of Thrones, Jon Snow finally found out about his true identity as Aegon Targaryen as well as the fact that he is also the true heir to the Iron Throne. After killing Daenarys (Emilia Clarke) to keep her from power, Jon was sentenced to a life of exile with the Night's Watch. Instead of staying with the Night's Watch for the second time, Jon opts to head North of the Wall to presumably live with the Wildlings and his dire wolf, Ghost. Some people assume that he became the King Beyond the Wall, but it is never confirmed. The Jon Snow spinoff would be centered on what happened after we last saw the character.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on the Game of Thrones franchise and the Jon Snow spinoff as we learn it.

What do you think about the Game of Thrones star's comments? Would you want to see Liam Cunningham return in the Jon Snow spinoff? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!