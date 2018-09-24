HBO Bringing New Wave of ‘Game of Thrones’ POP Figures to NYCC

HBO is taking to the streets of the Big Apple during New York Comic Con, partnering with Funko for an official pop-up shop throughout the convention. As if that wasn’t exciting enough, the shop will offer fans the first chance to purchase the new wave of Game of Thrones Pop! Vinyls, which we we exclusively reveal below!

The shop is going to be located at 42nd St. and 6th Avenue in Manhattan, from October 4-7. It is set to include collectible Funko products like Pop! Vinyls, Pop! Keychains, Pop! Tees, Dorbz, pint glasses and more, from beloved HBO series Game of Thrones, Westworld, Silicon Valley, Veep, and Last Week Tonight With John Oliver. This limited time event will be open from 10 am to 8 pm Thursday-Saturday, and 10 am to 7 pm on Sunday. There will also be an exclusive preview for press on Wednesday night.

In addition to carrying previously released Funko items from HBO programs, this pop-up site will also carry the new wave of Game of Thrones Pop! Vinyls before they are released to other retailers. The shop will also feature limited quantities of the NYCC exclusive “Metallic” Game of Thrones Funko Children of the Forest Pop! figure, which will only be available at the HBO shop and on shop.hbo.com. UPDATE: If you can’t attend, the standard lineup of new Game of Thrones Pop figures can be pre-ordered right here with shipping slated for October / November.

The new wave of figures includes:

What do you think of these new Game of Thrones Pop! figures? Are you going to be stopping by the HBO Funko shop at New York Comic Con? Let us know in the comments!

The highly-anticipated final season of Game of Thrones will debut in 2019 on HBO.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.