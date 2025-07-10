Returning Netflix Show Scores Its Highest Ever Rating After 8 Seasons

One of the most popular travel documentary series on Netflix just scored its highest rating ever after eight seasons touring the varying cuisines of the world. Anything with that sort of longevity in itself is impressive in the streaming age, considering how trigger happy Netflix can be with canceling shows. Just recently, Netflix canceled two very notable shows after a single season. That context makes this new accolade by a show that’s run for the better part of the last decade all the more impressive.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kicking off in 2018, Somebody Feed Phil sees writer and producer Philip Rosenthal – famously the creator and executive producer of Everybody Loves Raymond – travel around the world to experience food in featured cities while spotlighting charities and non-profit organizations looking to do some good. The series premiered its eighth season on June 18, 2025, and one of its newest episodes has become the highest-rated instalment yet.

On IMDb, Somebody Feed Phil season 8, episode 4, “Tbilisi,” just became the series’ highest-rated episode, hitting an 8.8 approval rating. The episode saw Rosenthal travel to Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia located on the banks of the Kura River. The city is often considered to be the birthplace of wine, as winemaking in Georgia can be dated back to 8000 BC. This made grape-picking an essential element of Somebody Feed Phil’s “Tbilisi” episode, while he also experienced khachapuri, a traditional Georgian bread filled with cheese and sometimes eggs and other ingredients.

The majority of Somebody Feed Phil’s episodes landed around the 7 out of 10 approval rating range on IMDb, though several episodes have hit the 8 mark. “Tbilisi” hitting 8.8 is seriously impressive for the travelog series, and sets a new standard for the show by beating the previously-highest-rated episode, season 6, episode 6, “Tribute to Helen and Max,” which scored an 8.7 approval rating. That episode memorably paid tribute to Rosenthal’s parents, who had been an important part of the show’s early appeal, and who had tragically passed during the show’s run.

Somebody Feed Phil began as I’ll Have What Phil’s Having on PBS in 2015. Only six episodes were released before PBS chose not to renew the show, but Netflix saw the potential in having Rosenthal travel around the world to explore the world’s food, culture, and charities. Netflix reworked the show in 2018, and it became a real family affair. For the first two seasons, Rosenthal video-called his parents each episode to tell them about his adventures, so Helen and Max were central to the series, as is Rosenthal’s brother, Richard, who serves as an executive producer and occasional cameo star.

An episode of Somebody Feed Phil season 8 receiving a higher rating than the “Tribute to Helen and Max” episode is a big deal for the show, and proves that viewership and popularity might only be increasing as time goes on. Other high-rated episodes include season 5’s “Helsinki,” and season 7’s “Kyoto,” “Taipei,” and “Scotland.” Several season 8 episodes achieved high scores, too, including “Basque Country of Spain,” “Las Vegas,” and the season finale, “Guatemala,” so while nothing has yet been confirmed, it’s likely that Somebody Feed Phil will be renewed for more seasons to come.

Do you enjoy Philip Rosenthal’s adventures in Somebody Feed Phil? Let us know in the comments!