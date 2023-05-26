Game of Thrones' Jon Snow Spinoff Gets Update From HBO Boss

The first official Game of Thrones fan convention took place in Los Angeles in December, and many fans thought the event would feature an official announcement about the rumored Jon Snow spinoff. The series about Kit Harington's character was revealed to be in development last year, but there have been no official updates. HBO Drama Chief Francesca Orsi recently spoke with Deadline about the future of HBO, and the subject of the Jon Snow series was discussed. Orsi said the series is in the very early stages, but Harington is still attached to star and executive produce.

"We're just working deeply with the writers to get it in shape for potential greenlight, but at this point, no, no determination on whether it can go all the way," Orsi explained.

House of the Dragon Continues Production During Writers' Strike:

During Orsi's interview with Deadline, she talked about House of the Dragon continuing filming during the Writers' Strike.

"We learned a lot from season one. As you know, [Migue;] Sapochnik's no longer joined us for Season 2 but he really set up such a beautiful canvas in Season 1 and the partnership formed between Miguel and Ryan yielded something that was incredibly special and one that the world really responded to," Orsi explained. "We regard House of the Dragon as a piece that's been incredibly successful and has exceeded all our expectations in delivering a spinoff. The flagship Game of Thrones is iconoclastic and to follow in its footsteps, in what [GoT creators] David [Benioff] and Dan [Weiss] achieved, was no easy task, so we are proud of ourselves in what we were able to accomplish with Season 1."

She added, "With all eight scripts written by Ryan, despite pencils down, I can say that we're really confident about what we're doing and the team that we have in place for Season 2 ... To be honest, we think that the audience will be just as pleased if not more so."

"We haven't been in production for too long but what I've seen is pretty extraordinary," she said. "We have a beautiful cast that was assembled by Kate Rhodes [James], and we just are proud of seeing how those scripts are coming alive, the emotionality that the cast is bringing to it is something that we feel confident with and know that we're going to deliver something special."

"Ryan is following all the rules – and of course pencils down – rendering services as the non-writing producer," Orsi said. "If there is anything that needs to be rewritten or reshot, we'll handle that after the strike, and we'll put the resources behind revising what we need to do and reshooting what we need to do if we've made any mistakes along the way."

