‘Game of Thrones’: Maisie Williams Has Hilarious Response to People Who Feel Uncomfortable About Arya’s Sex Scene

Fans of HBO’s Game of Thrones are no stranger to shocking scenes. Over the course of the previous seven seasons of the fantasy epic series, there have been no shortage of moments that have stunned viewers — even among fans of the book who knew major deaths or other twists were likely coming. Yet, on Sunday night a sex scene between Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) and Gendry (Joe Dempsie) left some fans so uncomfortable that they’re still talking about it days later. Now, Williams herself has the perfect response for them — and a completely relatable one, too.

Williams took to Twitter to address those uncomfortable with the scene with a bit of behind-the-scenes information, if you will. That info? Her whole family has seen the intimate moment as well — something probably far more uncomfortable for her than any fan watching from home.

Videos by ComicBook.com

if u feel uncomfortable just know that my mother and my step dad and my 2 sisters and my 4 brothers have all probably watched this too ahahakillmeehehe — Maisie Williams (@Maisie_Williams) April 23, 2019

That certainly puts things into perspective as it’s easy to forget that there are real people behind the characters who have families watching at home, too. Granted, while the scene is a sex scene, it’s done fairly tastefully. That is something Williams previously told Entertainment Weekly came from the freedom she was given in approaching the scene.

“David and [co-creator Dan Weiss] were like: ‘You can show as much or as little as you want,’” she said. “So I kept myself pretty private. I don’t think it’s important for Arya to flash. This beat isn’t really about that.”

The beat may not have been about flash, but Williams did go on to explain what she feels the scene revealed about Arya.

“It was really interesting because it’s a very human relationship for Arya,” Williams says. “This is something she’s stayed away from, an emotion we’ve never really seen her engage with. David and Dan were like, ‘It’s the end of the world, what else would you have her do?’ This may be is a moment where Arya accepts death tomorrow, which she never does — ‘Not Today.’ So it was that moment where she says, ‘We’re probably going to die tomorrow, I want to know what this feels like before that happens.’ It’s interesting to see Arya be a bit more human, speak more normally about things people are scared of.”

What do you think of Williams’ response for fans who are uncomfortable with Arya’s sex scene? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.