Game of Thrones' Maisie Williams Reacts to Jon Snow Spinoff News

Earlier this week, it was revealed that HBO was developing a Game of Thrones spin-off series that will focus on Kit Harington's Jon Snow character after the events of the original series. HBO played coy about confirming that the series was indeed a real thing until it was officially confirmed by Harington's former co-star Emilia Clarke. Clarke had a recent interview with Variety where she revealed that the Jon Snow spin-off was all Harington's idea. The Jon Snow actor also went to the creator of the franchise to workshop ideas for the series. Now, another one of Harington's co-stars is speaking out on the Game of Thrones sequel series. Maisie Williams spoke with PEOPLE Magazine and revealed her excitement for the Jon Snow spin-off.

"Everything surrounding the story [of GOT] is very exciting," Williams told PEOPLE Magazine. "We had such a rich show, and there's still so much story to tell. I think it's really exciting, and I think that Kit is such a phenomenal actor. Him playing Jon Snow was just like a cultural reset. I think everything that he touches is magic, and I'm excited to see what it's going to be."

In the final season of Game of Thrones, Jon Snow learned of his true identity as Aegon Targaryan, the true heir to the Iron Throne. After killing his aunt/girlfriend, Daenarys, to keep her from power, Jon was forced to choose a life of exile in the Night's Watch. Instead of staying with the Night's Watch, Jon headed North of the Wall to live with the Wildlings and his dire wolf Ghost. The series is said to focus on what happened after these events.

HBO has been developing a bunch of series set in the Game of Thrones universe including the soon-to-launch House of the Dragon. Also among the projects said to be in development is a Tales of Dunk and Egg prequel series. So, it looks like Warner Bros. and HBO will be in the Game of Thrones business for a long time.

"We developed a lot of ideas, we were still developing a lot of ideas, and I think we're really excited about the one that will air later this summer," HBO VP of original programming Kara Buckley said of Game of Thrones earlier this month. "But, we don't feel the need to make another one unless it feels really creatively exciting to us. That's my job, at least. And the team that I'm on, that's what we're told to focus on."

What are your thoughts on her comments? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!