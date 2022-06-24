Game of Thrones Jon Snow Spinoff Was Kit Harington's Idea, Collaborated With George RR Martin

Last week it was revealed that HBO was developing a Jon Snow Game of Thrones spin-off series. The series would be a sequel to the original show and would see the return of Kit Harington as Jon Snow. HBO played coy with confirming if the series was in development or not, but now it seems that legit sources are confirming its existence. During a recent interview with Variety, Emilia Clarke not only confirmed that the series is in development, but that Harington was developing it himself.

"He has told me about it. And I know it exists. It's happening," Clarke told the trade. "It's been created by Kit as far as I can understand, so he's in it from the ground up. So what you will be watching, hopefully, if it happens, is certified by Kit Harington."

Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin also opened up about the Jon Snow spin-off in a new post to his blog. In the post he revealed that he collaborated with Harington on the series as well as two other mystery writers/showrunners. Martin wrote in the blog post that he couldn't reveal who will write the series but that Harington's team is terrific.

"Yes, it was Kit Harrington who brought the idea to us," the Game of Thrones creator revealed. "I cannot tell you the names of the writers/showrunners, since that has not been cleared for release yet, but Kit brought them in too, his own team, and they are terrific."

In the final season of Game of Thrones, Jon Snow learned of his true identity as Aegon Targaryan, the true heir to the Iron Throne. After killing killing his aunt/girlfriend, Daenarys, to keep her from power, Jon was forced to choose a life of exile in the Night's Watch. Instead of staying with the Night's Watch, Jon headed North of the Wall to live with the Wildlings and his dire wolf Ghost. The series is said to focus on what happened after these events.

HBO has been developing a bunch of series set int the Game of Thrones universe including the soon-to-launch House of the Dragon. Also among the projects said to be in development is a Tales of Dunk and Egg prequel series. So, it looks like Warner Bros. and HBO will be in the Game of Thrones business for a long time.

"We developed a lot of ideas, we were still developing a lot of ideas, and I think we're really excited about the one that will air later this summer," HBO VP of original programming Kara Buckley said of Game of Thrones earlier this month. "But, we don't feel the need to make another one unless it feels really creatively exciting to us. That's my job, at least. And the team that I'm on, that's what we're told to focus on."

