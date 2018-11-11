Former ‘Game of Thrones’ Star Reveals Who He Thinks Will Survive

Game of Thrones‘ final season might not even have an airdate yet, but one of the show’s alumni is already speculating about who makes it out alive.

In a recent interview with Mashable, Sean Bean was asked which of the remaining characters on Thrones would survive the events of the eighth season. Bean, who played Ned Stark in the series’ early days, kept his answers to his character’s children.

“Who’s left?” Bean joked. “Jon Snow is left, isn’t he? But Arya would have to be it. Yeah Arya will last — maybe she’ll be on the throne.”

Given what cryptic teases we already know about Thrones‘ final season — particularly with Maisie Williams’ fan-favorite Arya – it sounds like Bean’s theory could hold some water.

“I ended on the perfect scene,” Williams shared earlier this year. “I was alone –- shocker! Arya’s always bloody alone. But I was alone and I had watched a lot of other people wrap. I knew the drill, I had seen the tears and heard the speeches.”

“I got to the end and I didn’t want more,” Williams continued. “I had exhausted every possible piece of Arya. And this season was quite big for me. I had a lot more to do. Mainly because there’s just less characters now, so everyone’s got more to do.”

While fans will ultimately have to wait and see exactly what fate Arya has, it sounds like her endgame will be part of a larger – and very emotional – whole.

“Who knows if it will be satisfying for the fans. I think a lot of fans will be disappointed and a lot of fans will be over the moon, I think,” Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark, said in a recent interview. “I think it will be really interesting to see people’s reactions, but for me reading the script it was just like heartbreaking to read at the very final page of the script it just says, ‘End of Game of Thrones‘. That was really emotional.”

Game of Thrones‘ final season is expected to debut in 2019.