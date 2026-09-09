VisionQuest Might Avoid a Major Tommy Plot Detail from the Comics (& There’s a Clear Reason Why)

With just a little more than a month to go before VisionQuest hits Disney+ on October 14, MCU fans are getting increasingly curious about what this new show, that is also said to be the end of , has in store. Already, we’ve seen a trailer for the show, which revealed that the titular “quest” of the new series refers to Vision’s search for a sense of identity in the wake of all that transpired during WandaVision and the fact that he is now the White Vision, but with all the memories of the original Vision. More recent updates on the show have also included insight into how Vision will be interacting with other AI, including Ultron, and what exactly is going on inside his mind with the mansion-like mind space.

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In addition to this focus on Vision, though, the trailer also confirmed that Vision and Wanda’s son Tommy will play a role in the show, following the return of their other son Billy in Agatha All Along. So far, it’s unclear what exactly Tommy wants in the show, although many have a hunch that this could mean Tommy is searching for Vision, Wanda, and very likely Billy as well. This has raised fans’ hopes that VisionQuest could lead to the return of Wanda Maximoff following her apparent death in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, although that’s far from confirmed. As we await an answer to that massive question, a new interview with Tommy actor Ruaridh Mollica has revealed a surprising new detail about the show, and it has implications for how VisionQuest is going to apply certain aspects of Tommy’s characterization from the comics.

Tommy’s Sexuality in the Comics Reportedly Won’t Be Referenced Directly in VisionQuest

Speaking with SFX Magazine about VisionQuest, Mollica addressed a major question about the upcoming series that many fans have long had, which is whether it will address Tommy’s sexuality from the comics. That is, in the canon Marvel Comics, Tommy is confirmed to be bisexual. Regarding whether that’s something that the show will include, Mollica explained, “I don’t know if it’s explicitly referenced, but I feel like myself as a bisexual actor embodying Tommy, hopefully that comes through in just personality and self and is something that can be explored in the future.”

Given how unlikely it would be for Mollica to be unaware of such a reference, it’s safe to assume that VisionQuest will indeed be avoiding any direct commentary on Tommy’s bisexuality, and while no one working on the show or from Disney/Marvel has commented upon it directly, it’s easy to see why the powers that be might be making that decision, at least for now.

Specifically, in one X post highlighting that quote from Mollica, some fans are already giving pushback (even with Mollica’s comments meaning that they aren’t including this aspect of the character explicitly in VisionQuest). One comment reads, “Don’t bring that LGBT agenda into our favorite universe.” It’s worth noting, though, that although this comment currently has 8 likes, it also has five comments, all of which are arguing the opposite opinion. One reply states, “Tommy is bisexual, Billy is gay, it’s like that in the comics,” in addition to some other colorful language. Another reply shows various pictures of LGBTQ+ representation in Marvel Comics.

Even with this debate, though, the original comment makes it clear why Disney/Marvel might be hesitant to explore Tommy’s bisexuality. Inevitably, there would be backlash because of it, and there’s very little doubt that this is something many executives (including beyond just Disney and/or Marvel) would be wary of. However, that’s not a confirmed explanation for VisionQuest not addressing Tommy’s sexuality, and it’s possible, as Mollica said, that this will be a story that gets told in the MCU eventually—just not now, it seems.