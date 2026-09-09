Apple’s Spy Thriller Masterpiece Returns With Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score, And More Seasons Are Coming

There’s a consistency to Apple TV that makes it one of the most distinct streaming platforms out there today. Unlike others, Apple TV often lets shows that might otherwise be cancelled keep going, hoping that the audience will discover the show and be ready for more episodes rather than pulling the rug out from underneath them and ending a show out of nowhere after they’ve gotten invested. Though some of their shows have had gaps in seasons (Severance took three years between 1 and 2, for example), another great marker is that a lot of their shows have debuted new episodes with regularity, a rarity in 2026.

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The series that best exemplifies this is Slow Horses, the spy thriller show on Apple TV that is a certified masterpiece and has thus far debuted five seasons’ worth of episodes in just four years. Season 6 of Slow Horses will premiere on Apple TV next week, marking the return of the series after just a year of waiting. Reviews for the new batch of episodes are in, and the status of Slow Horses ever is fully cemented now, as the series has reached a major critical benchmark with a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score.

Slow Horses Season 6 Earns Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

As noted, Slow Horses Season 6 has a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes (based on nine total reviews as of this writing). This marks the third season of the series to land the coveted triple digits when tallying up its reviews, meaning that half of the show’s seasons are rated perfectly on the review aggregator. Even more impressive than that, though, is that the other three seasons are just mere percentage points away from having a 100% rating as well.

Slow Horses Seasons Rotten Tomatoes Score Season 1 95% Season 2 100% Season 3 98% Season 4 100% Season 5 96% Season 6 100%

Even more remarkable than the fact that Slow Horses has been consistent in producing new seasons at an annual pace, while also keeping the quality high enough to maintain a certain level of critical appraisal, is that a slew of reviews for Slow Horses Season 6 believe it might be the best one yet.

The Irish Independent noted that despite the loss of longtime showrunner Will Smith, “this might be the best Slow Horses yet,” a sentiment echoed by Comic Book Club, which wrote that the season is “as thrilling as ever” and “this might be the best season yet,” along with Awards Buzz, who further added that the new season is “the surest sign that this show should continue producing new episodes as long as anyone will greenlight it.”

The good news for the critics expressing a specific sentiment about Slow Horses‘ quality ahead of the new season, as well as fans bracing for its return, is that the future of the show has already been cemented. Slow Horses Season 7 has already been confirmed, meaning another batch of episodes will seemingly arrive this time next year.