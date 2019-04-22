‘Game of Thrones’ Episode 3 Preview: The Night King Comes to Winterfell

The final season of Game of Thrones is continuing at a neck-breaking pace, and it looks like it will continue well into next week with the Army of the Dead finally coming to Winterfell. The preview for the third episode is promising to be an action-packed affair, as the Night King’s forces attack the alliance of heroes.

Watch the clip above, and see glimpses of action that should test characters like Jaime Lannister, Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, Sansa Stark, Brienne of Tarth, and the rest of your favorites as they face certain death.

The latest episode was a bit more quiet, as the series was waiting to pack the newest episode with a lot of combat. But we did get to see major moments from Arya Stark, a revelation between Jon and Daenerys, and Jaime finally have to answer for his actions when he pushed Bran Stark out of a window in the very first episode.

But there’s no time to deal with any of that, as the Night King and his forces have finally arrived in Winterfell. We’ve yet to see the evil leader of the White Walkers this season, but when he arrives with his dragon, it’s sure to be an explosive event. And we can’t wait to see just how Daenerys and Jon will be able to react when the fighting begins.

The final season of Game of Thrones continues next week on HBO TV, and we’ll finally get to see the epic battle for Winterfell.

