Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 5 Preview Released

Well, that was heartbreaking. Just when you think the world of Westeros would get a great after defeating the Night King and stopping The Long Night, everything gets a lot worse. And now everyone is wondering who will survive in Game of Thrones, as the final battle for the Iron Throne is set to begin.

After the events of last week’s episodes, fans were wondering just how the series would continue. Major characters died, but the Night King has been defeated. But there’s still a lot of ground to cover. Especially with Cersei Lannister still sitting on the Iron Throne.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And after Cersei murdered Missandei AND killed Rhaegal the dragon, you can bet that Daenerys Targaryen will come back with some fire.

The episode ended with Daenerys turning away in horror after her best friend was murdered, and the preview makes it clear that the series will not slow down. With only two episodes left, all gloves are off in the battle for the Iron Throne.

The final season of Game of Thrones continues this Sunday on HBO TV .

