5 TV Characters That Wouldn’t Last One Second in The Bear’s Kitchen

What makes The Bear so great is that it’s about broken people trying to do better. When Carmen Berzatto takes over his family’s restaurant, he’s still reeling from his brother’s death. He won’t admit it to anyone and tries to ruin just about every positive relationship he has because of the grief. Fortunately, Carmy’s employees grow into a solid support system, and, little by little, he starts to open up about his feelings. However, just because he’ll talk about his problems doesn’t mean he takes it easy in the kitchen. Carmy runs a tight ship at The Bear, and his partner, Sydney Adamu, isn’t a pushover, either.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Bear’s first couple of episodes make it clear that not just anyone can walk into the lion’s den. Everyone has to check their ego at the door, especially if they want to grow and learn. While Richie Jerimovich and Tina Marrero prove capable of change, the same can’t be said of other TV characters.

1) Ryan Howard (The Office)

Ryan Howard has never met a project that he wanted to finish. He spends the entirety of The Office dreaming of making it big but never wanting to do the work to get there. Even when he fails upward and lands a corporate job, he can’t last more than one season because he embraces shady business practices.

The characters in The Bear have their fair share of issues, but they never give up. Ryan isn’t cut from that cloth, and his presence in the kitchen would cause more problems than it would be worth. He’s better off staying at Dunder Mifflin, where he can slack off.

2) Littlefinger (Game of Thrones)

Game of Thrones‘ Littlefinger is the opposite of Ryan, in that he grinds for everything he has and spends every waking moment thinking of ways to improve his standing. Unfortunately, he’s the farthest thing from a team player, being content with stepping over anyone and everyone as long as it gets him where he wants to go.

Having Littlefinger around means backstabbing is on the menu. He will turn the people in the kitchen against one another until he’s the only one left standing. While that might be great for him, it’s not a good recipe for keeping the lights on.

3) Ross Geller (Friends)

It’s very easy to get under Ross Geller’s skin in Friends. He doesn’t take criticism well and is always ready to use his knowledge to make someone else feel small. It’s honestly difficult to understand why so many people put up with him.

A kitchen is no place for someone who thinks he’s better than everyone else. Even Carmy, who has experience working at the best restaurants in the world, rarely turns his nose up at people. Sure, he gets angry and can lash out, but it’s still a lot better than what Ross does.

4) Raj Koothrappali (The Big Bang Theory)

Raj Koothrappali from The Big Bang Theory is a great friend, there’s no doubt about it. He’s always ready to lend a hand, even when Sheldon Cooper makes fun of him for not being as smart as he is. Raj also enjoys cooking, which is a major plus.

Raj’s big issue is that, in the early seasons of The Big Bang Theory, he has to be drunk to talk to women. The Bear‘s kitchen is a diverse place, and communication is key. If Raj isn’t able to work through his issue quickly, he’s going to have to stick to eating at The Bear and not working at it.

5) Jessica Day (New Girl)

There are few characters on TV as passionate as Jessica Day from New Girl. Whatever she puts her mind to, she will give 110% and push everyone around her to be better. She’s also great at keeping spirits high, always making sure everyone else is having a good time before worrying about herself.

Unfortunately, Jess’ Achilles’ heel is that she cares what other people think. She wants everyone to like her, and that’s just not realistic in The Bear‘s environment. Spending all day wondering if someone else is mad at her means she’s not focused on the task at hand.

The Bear is streaming on Hulu.

Do you think any of these TV characters would work in The Bear‘s kitchen? Who else would be a bad fit? Let us know in the comments below!