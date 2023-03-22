Game of Thrones Star Ciaran Hinds Admits He Had One Major Issue With the Show's Sex Scenes

Game of Thrones It may have caught the attention of fans for its plot, dragons, and female empowerment, but it was also a very sexual series. So much so that the cast and crew have discussed the nudity involved in the series, and even Emilia Clarke has requested to not be nude on camera as much as she was in earlier seasons. You would think that its successor and prequel series, House of the Dragon, would tone it down, but there are a few episodes that boldly go where Game of Thrones went before. Ciaran Hinds, who played Mance Rayder in the series, is one of the latest Game of Thrones stars to discuss the series' sex scenes, and his feelings on them may or may not surprise you. In a new interview with The Independent, Hinds reveals that he was actually "put off by the amount of sexuality" in the series.

"I was rather put off by the amount of sexuality that was going on in it, because it was taking away from the actual political storytelling," Hinds revealed. "But that's business, I guess, from their perspective."

More Game of Thrones Spinoffs Are on the Way

Previously, Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin opened up about the in-development Jon Snow spin-off in a new post to his blog. In the post he revealed that he collaborated with Harington on the series as well as two other mystery writers/showrunners. Martin wrote in the blog post that he couldn't reveal who will write the series but that Harington's team is terrific.

"Yes, it was Kit Harrington who brought the idea to us," the Game of Thrones creator revealed. "I cannot tell you the names of the writers/showrunners, since that has not been cleared for release yet, but Kit brought them in too, his own team, and they are terrific."

In the final season of Game of Thrones, Jon Snow learned of his true identity as Aegon Targaryan, the true heir to the Iron Throne. After killing killing his aunt/girlfriend, Daenarys, to keep her from power, Jon was forced to choose a life of exile in the Night's Watch. Instead of staying with the Night's Watch, Jon headed North of the Wall to live with the Wildlings and his dire wolf Ghost. The series is said to focus on what happened after these events.

HBO has been developing a bunch of series set in the Game of Thrones universe including House of the Dragon. Also among the projects said to be in development is a Tales of Dunk and Egg prequel series. So, it looks like Warner Bros. and HBO will be in the Game of Thrones business for a long time.

"We developed a lot of ideas, we were still developing a lot of ideas, and I think we're really excited about the one that will air later this summer," HBO VP of original programming Kara Buckley said of Game of Thrones earlier this month. "But, we don't feel the need to make another one unless it feels really creatively exciting to us. That's my job, at least. And the team that I'm on, that's what we're told to focus on."

