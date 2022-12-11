Game of Thrones Star Debunks Popular Rumor

This has been an exciting weekend for fans of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon as the first-ever official fan convention is taking place in Los Angeles this weekend. Many of the shows' stars are in attendance and some House of the Dragon actors have shared hopes about their character's futures while some Game of Thrones actors are clearing up old rumors. Jack Gleeson, who played the hated Joffrey Baratheon on Game of Thrones, took part in a panel today (via Entertainment Weekly) and debunked a rumor that he's had bad run-ins with fans.

"Thankfully, I've never had any negative fan experiences or anything.... There's still a chance, if anybody wants to throw a punch," Gleeson joked. "A lot of people come up to me because I guess this rumor started that people were horrible to me on the street or I get attacked... whereas I've never had one negative experience," he explained. "I feel like people are extra nice to me because they think people attack me, so maybe I should keep the rumor going."

"While I was filming Game of Thrones, I was also in university in Dublin, and even though since I was a kid all I wanted to be was a celebrity, when I became famous, I then realized... whenever I go to a pub all of my friends then just have to become photographers because people give them their phone and then their night is ruined," he recalled. However, he reiterated that "every interaction was perfectly lovely and perfectly nice."

Will There Be a Jon Snow Spinoff?

Yesterday, HBO released a new recap video about Jon Snow, the character played by Kit Harington throughout Game of Thrones' entire run. Harington is attending the con, so many fans think he will officially announce the Jon Snow spinoff series that was revealed to be in development earlier this year. Harington's panel is taking place today at 4 PM PT.

During an interview with Variety earlier this year, Game of Thrones alum Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) not only confirmed that the Jon Snow series is in development, but that Harington was developing it himself. "He has told me about it. And I know it exists. It's happening," Clarke told the trade. "It's been created by Kit as far as I can understand, so he's in it from the ground up. So what you will be watching, hopefully, if it happens, is certified by Kit Harington."

Game of Thrones is streaming on HBO Max.