Game of Thrones Star Kit Harington Comments On Son Seeing His and Rose Leslie’s NSFW Scenes

Eternals hit theaters this weekend and it features two stars who were previously known for Game of Thrones, Kit Harington and Richard Madden. During their Eternals press tour, both actors have been asked about their time on the HBO series, and have joked about reuniting. Of course, there’s one Game of Thrones alum Harington sees all the time and that’s hit wife, Rose Leslie, who played his love interest Ygritte on the show. The two began dating in 2011, married in 2018, and recently had a baby together. During an interview with E! News, Harington was asked what he eventually plans to tell their son about the show’s NSFW scenes featuring his parents.

“Look, I mean, you can just be thankful that it happened because otherwise you wouldn’t be here … So that will be it,” Harington said with a smile. “I’ll be like, ‘You don’t like watching it? Well, tough luck.’” Fair enough, Kit!

Game of Thrones will soon be getting a spin-off, House of the Dragon, which released its first trailer last month. While Harington does plan to watch the series, he recently admitted it’s going to be an emotional experience.

“I think to see people get into outfits and costumes, that resemble what we wore for all those years, and it [has] the same music and style and tone, but not be in it is always going to feel – There’s going to be a rawness there,” Harington shared with Insider. “Of course, I’m going to watch it and I’m going to support [co-showrunner] Miguel [Sapochnik], who’s helming the show … I wish them all the best, but it’s so close to my heart, that story, that, of course, there might be a bit of pain there.”

As for Eternals, which was helmed by Academy Award-winning director Chloé Zhao, the movie stars Gemma Chan as Sersi, Angelina Jolie as Thena, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Barry Keoghan as Druig, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Salma Hayek as Ajak, and Kit Harington as Dane Whitman.

In another recent interview with National Post, Harington explained why fans need to move on from Thanos and the Blip.

“I think the answer is pretty satisfactory,” Harington replied when asked about the Eternals’ explanation for not helping the Avengers defeat Thanos. “This is me talking to the Marvel fans, so shoot me. You mustn’t get too bogged down. This is a new phase; this is a new group of people coming in. If it becomes too much about the Blip or events that happened in the previous stuff, you can trip yourself up everywhere. We need to remember to keep a level of suspended disbelief.”

Eternals is now playing in theaters.