‘Game of Thrones’ Stars Lash Out Over Donald Trump’s Tweet

The President of the United States took to his favorite social media platform to announce sanctions on Iran, utilizing imagery from Game of Thrones. But people associated with the HBO show are not happy with Donald Trump’s tweet.

Game of Thrones stars Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams, who play Sansa and Arya Stark respectively, both spoke out against Trump on their own Twitter accounts:

Ew — Sophie Turner (@SophieT) November 2, 2018

Turner and Williams’ comments echo the statement made by HBO to Entertainment Weekly, which also denounced Trump’s tweet.

“We were not aware of this messaging and would prefer our trademark not be misappropriated for political purposes,” HBO’s statement said.

Trump ignited these reactions when he posted a photo on Twitter of himself, with the phrase “Sactions are coming,” along with the date of November 5th. The text on the photo is in the same lettering as Game of Thrones‘ lettering, which could gives HBO TV a reason to have a grievance with the president.

The photo was in reference to the sanctions the United States of America is imposing on Iron, which policy experts are expecting will target the country’s oil exports.

“On November 5th, the United States will reimpose sanctions that were lifted as part of the nuclear deal on Iran’s energy, shipbuilding, shipping, and banking sectors,” Pompeo said. “These sanctions hit at core areas of Iran’s economy. They’re necessary to spur changes we seek on the part of the regime. In order to maximize the effect of the President’s pressure campaign, we have worked closely with other countries to cut off Iranian oil exports as much as possible.”

While the president deals with another political battle, HBO and the producers of Game of Thrones are starting to gear up for the show’s final season. The last six episodes are set to premiere on the premium network sometime in 2019.

David Benioff & D.B. Weiss, David Nutter and Miguel Sapochnik will be the directors for the new season. Writers for the new season are David Benioff & D.B. Weiss, Bryan Cogman and Dave Hill.

The executive producers of the series are David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, Carolyn Strauss, Frank Doelger and Bernadette Caulfield. Co-executive producers are Bryan Cogman, Guymon Casady, Vince Gerardis and George R.R. Martin.