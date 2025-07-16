7 TV Shows & Movies Chris Pratt Appeared in That You Forgot About

Chris Pratt is easily one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood today, thanks to his blockbuster roles in Guardians of the Galaxy, Jurassic World, and his iconic role as loveable dope Andy Dwyer on Parks and Recreation. But before he became Marvel’s Star-Lord or tamed dinosaurs with his bare hands, Pratt was just another aspiring actor grinding away with bit parts and guest spots in both TV dramas and romantic comedies.

Before Parks and Rec truly put him on the map and, and long before his superhero abs became a meme-worthy transformation story, Pratt was quietly stacking up an impressive resume full of smaller, often overlooked roles. From teen soaps and heartfelt dramas to one-scene wonders and quirky supporting roles, here are seven shows and movies that featured Chris Pratt that you may have long since forgotten.

1) Everwood (2002–2006)

Before he was cracking jokes in space, Pratt got his start on the heartfelt WB family drama Everwood. From Season 1 to 4, he played Bright Abbott, the charming but dimwitted jock with a heart of gold. As the son of the town doctor and brother to the brilliant Amy Abbott (Emily VanCamp), Bright started as a supporting character but eventually became a fan favorite.

Pratt was just 19 years old when he landed the role, and the show marked his first major television gig. Across 89 episodes, he brought surprising depth to Bright, evolving him from a stereotypical high school athlete into a multi-dimensional character grappling with love, loss, and personal growth. For anyone looking to see the early foundations of Pratt’s charisma, Everwood is a must-watch.

2) The O.C. (2006)

While The O.C. was best known for its brooding teens and SoCal melodrama, it also served as an unexpected pit stop in Chris Pratt’s early acting journey. In Season 4 of the FOX hit, Pratt appeared as Che, a quirky and spiritually enlightened activist who briefly becomes a friend and roommate of Summer Roberts (Rachel Bilson) at Brown University.

Che was an eccentric character — think drums, dreams, and dubious spirit quests—and his presence added a dose of comedic chaos to the show’s final stretch. Pratt only appeared in a handful of episodes, but his offbeat energy made a lasting impression, even if the series itself was winding down by then. The role showcased Pratt’s ability to blend humor with sincerity, a skill that would later define many of his most successful roles.

3) Mom (2017)

Though Mom is known primarily for its central duo of Anna Faris and Allison Janney, Chris Pratt made a memorable (and very meta) appearance in Season 4, Episode 11, titled “Good Karma and the Big Weird.” In this guest spot, Pratt played Nick Banaszak, a charming horseback riding instructor and love interest for Faris’s character, Christy.

Similar to when Brad Pitt appeared on Friends while dating Jennifer Aniston, what made this cameo extra special (though maybe a little tough to watch now) was that Pratt and Faris were married at the time. Pratt’s brief role offered a fun, romantic detour for Christy, and gave fans a rare chance to see the couple share screen time in a scripted setting. Despite appearing in just one episode, his role brought some genuine laughs and heartfelt moments to the CBS sitcom.

4) Ben 10: Ultimate Alien (2010 & 2011)

Yes, even the kids show Ben 10 has a Chris Pratt cameo. The actor voiced Cooper Daniels, a teenage technopath who appears in two episodes. First in Season 1, Episode 20 “Absolute Power: Part 2,” and again in Season 2, Episode 12 “Prisoner Number 775 Is Missing.”

In Cooper’s first appearance he plays a key role in helping Ben and the team take down Kevin after his power-hungry rampage threatens to destroy everything. Armed with the ability to manipulate and merge with technology, Cooper hacks, fixes, and fights with impressive skill. Then he returns in Season 2 to assist in tracking down a mysterious escapee from the Null Void, once again demonstrating his intelligence and loyalty to the team.

Though his screen time was limited, Pratt brought a grounded, likable charm to the animated role. It’s a fun, surprising footnote in Pratt’s career, especially for fans of the Ben 10 universe who may not have realized a Marvel hero voiced the supporting alien-fighter.

5) Her (2013)

Spike Jonze’s Her is known for its emotionally resonant sci-fi storytelling, featuring Joaquin Phoenix falling in love with an operating system voiced by Scarlett Johansson. But nestled among the film’s haunting beauty and philosophical reflections is a brief yet effective appearance by Chris Pratt.

Pratt plays Paul, a friendly co-worker of Phoenix’s character, Theodore. As the manager of the handwritten letter company where Theodore works, Paul is endearingly supportive and refreshingly grounded. His upbeat attitude and total lack of judgment about Theodore’s relationship with his A.I. girlfriend are both played with subtle charm.

Pratt’s performance served as a counterbalance to the film’s more melancholic tones. It’s a small role, but it gave viewers a glimpse of his understated acting chops in a film that demanded emotional nuance, not just blockbuster bravado.

6) Moneyball (2011)

In a movie headlined by Brad Pitt and Jonah Hill, you might not immediately remember Chris Pratt’s contribution to Moneyball. But make no mistake, his performance as Scott Hatteberg — the real-life former catcher-turned-first-baseman, is a critical piece of the puzzle.

Directed by Bennett Miller and based on the Michael Lewis book, Moneyball tells the true story of how the Oakland A’s used data and sabermetrics to build a competitive baseball team on a budget. Pratt portrays Hatteberg as a reluctant underdog whose career is revived by this unconventional approach. Pratt not only learned how to swing a bat convincingly but also captured the insecurity and quiet determination of a player on the brink of being forgotten.

This was a key transitional role for Pratt, still known mostly for comedy at the time, that hinted at his potential for more dramatic and emotionally rich performances.

7) Wanted (2008)

Before he was saving the galaxy, Chris Pratt played a much less heroic figure in Wanted, the stylized action-thriller starring James McAvoy, Angelina Jolie, and Morgan Freeman.

Pratt played Barry, the obnoxious best friend and co-worker of Wesley (McAvoy). Barry is a guy who’s not only cheating with Wesley’s girlfriend but also constantly humiliating him.

Barry’s role is small but pivotal. His betrayal helps push Wesley to the breaking point, kickstarting the movie’s spiral into assassin training, exploding keyboards, and physics-defying bullet curves. Back in 2023, Pratt actually marked the 15th anniversary of Wanted with a cheeky Instagram post celebrating the moment his character got punched in the face with a keyboard by McAvoy.

While the part wasn’t glamorous, it gave Pratt a chance to show his knack for sleazy comedy, and proved he was game for anything, even being the butt of the joke.