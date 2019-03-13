Game of Thrones: Betting Odds Show Who Might Die and Who Will Take the Throne

Game of Thrones‘ final season is coming with the spring (irony), and it will bring the final battle between the living and dead of Westeros. Ever since the series first aired on HBO in 2011, fans have been speculating about which character will end up sitting on the Iron Throne, and as the show nears its end, that question has sparked some high-dollar bets about the outcome.

If you’ve been weighing the odds of which Game of Thrones characters could end up with the crown (and which ones will end up in the grave), then this new breakdown might be of interest to you.

Here are the top 10 picks for who will sit on the Iron Throne, and the probability of their ascension, according to Betvictor:

Bran Stark (50%) Jon Snow (20%) Daenerys Targaryen (20%) The Night King (9%) The Children of the Forest (9%) Tyrion Lannister (9%) Cersei Lannister (8%) Sansa Stark (8%) Arya Stark (7%) Gendry (6%)

There are some interesting picks in there, for sure. Bran Stark probably isn’t the first character a lot of fans pick to be the new king of Westeros, but given his power as the Three-Eyed Raven, it does follow that he’d be the type of general that would be able to steer humanity through the war with the Night King, and rule as the next “Bran The Builder” type figure, who could usher Westeros into a new renaissance era of peace.

Jon and/or Daenerys are definitely the most popular picks among fans, with Tyrion, Sansa, and Arya usually close behind them. Cynics tend to want to see Cersei emerge victorious, while the die-hards tend to dig the idea of the series’ earliest red herring, Gendry, going from forgotten bastard to king of all the realm.

Most interesting is seeing the two ancient supernatural races of Westeros (The Children of the Forest and their creations, the White Walkers) ranking so highly in the implied probability of taking the throne. It basically says that there’s a good chance that humanity does not actually win the war against The Night King, and is either killed off in mass, or forced to flee from Westeros, across the Narrow Sea. Either way, the native people (or their undead children) would reclaim their land.

Conversely, here are the top 10 characters that are predicted to die in the final season, along with the implied probability of their demise:

Euron Greyjoy (98%) Cersei Lannister (96%) Jaime Lannister (92%) Jorah Mormont (88%) Lord Varys (86%) Melisandre (82%) Beric Dondarrion (75%) Daenerys Targaryen (75%) The Hound (71%) Theon Greyjoy (69%)

All in all, this list is pretty much either what you’d expect (Cersei, Theon), or a somewhat disappointing stack of bodies we don’t care all that strongly about (Euron, Beric, Melisandre). In terms of shocking deaths, Varys would be a definite surprise, while Daenerys would be the major character death twist that generates the biggest headlines. Then there are the fan-favs who would be a big F-you, gut-punch to lose, like Jaime or The Hound. All in all, it seems the Stark family is assumed to be safe from any further tragedy, which – given all they’ve been through with the murders, rapes, mutilations, and betrayals – seems only fair. They deserve a win.

You can check out the full list of Game of Thrones odds HERE. And you can also check out the confirmed final season episode lengths.

Game of Thrones returns on Sunday, April 14th.

