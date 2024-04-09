Game of Thrones Star Kit Harington Reveals Disappointing Update on Jon Snow Sequel Series

Game of Thrones has grown into an entire franchise universe, with one successful prequel series (House of the Dragon) already on the air, and two more prequels in the works (centered around legendary figures The Hedge Knight and Targaryen Dynasty creator Aegon The Conqueror, respectively). However, fans were also excited about a Game of Thrones sequel series that would continue the story of Jon Snow (aka Aegon Targaryen), and provide the most direct connection to the original series.

Well, according to Game of Thrones star Kit Harrington, fans shouldn't be expecting the Jon Snow sequel series anymore, because it's apparently dead.

I hadn't really ever spoken about it, because it was in development. I didn't want it leaked out that it was being developed, and I didn't want the thing to happen where people kind of start theorizing, getting either excited about it or hating the idea of it, when it may never happen. Because in development, you look at every angle, and you see whether it's worth it," Harington explained to Screen Rant.

(Photo: HBO)

The actor was clear about where things currently stand, saying "And currently, it's not [in development]. Currently, it's off the table because we all couldn't find the right story to tell that we were all excited about enough. So, we decided to lay down tools with it for the time being. There may be a time in the future where we return to it, but at the moment, no. It's firmly on the shelf."

The Game of Thrones Sequel Series was always going to be a hard act to pull off. If the story had picked up where Game of Thrones left off, fans would've been always eager to see callbacks and cameos from the original show. Getting all those surviving characters back would've been tough – as would finding excuses to move the show into new places, rather than having to circle back to old set pieces and locations that we know were expensive to shoot in.

More to the point: House of the Dragon has proven that the world of Game of Thrones and all the source material that author George R.R. Martin wrote to create the lore, are more valuable than any particular character from the show (and the actor playing them). Fans successfully made the jump to a completely different time period, and stayed with the show even during a jarring Season 1 time jump that recast key actors halfway through. With that kind of potential, spreading the franchise into entirely new installments is more feasible and sustainable in the long term.

And given that House of the Dragon, The Hedge Knight, and the new Aegon the Conquer series all tracking the line of those who bear the name "Aegon Targaryen" it could stand to reason that a Jon Snow Sequel Series comes later when the full legacy of his name has been established onscreen.

Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon are streaming on Max.